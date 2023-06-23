Tina the tearaway: Australia's unknown cricket hero

Sunday patrons making their way through Bowral's Bradman Museum would have no reason to suspect that, in the form of a mild-mannered, white-haired tour guide, they are standing in the presence of cricketing greatness.

For while the endless items on display throughout the famous building pay a wonderful tribute to the sport's glorious past, so too, in her own way, does Bowral local Tina Macpherson.

It is 50 years ago today that Macpherson starred in what is officially recorded as the first-ever Women's One-Day International, which doubled as cricket's first World Cup fixture.

Recently, and with the knowledge that that anniversary was approaching, Macpherson was flicking through a diary she kept from that tour. It was an adventure into the unknown for the 73-year-old who, like many of her teammates, had never set foot out of Australia.

It was years since she had turned those pages, and she did so with a sense of reconnecting with those sepia-toned days and all the glories they entailed. Although what she found was a little less sentimental.

"Well," grins Macpherson, "I never knew I drank so much."

* * *

Standing at the top of her mark on that English summer's day 50 years ago, a 23-year-old Macpherson's presence was considerably more intimidating.

At around 180cm, with a new ball in her hand, the Australian tearaway was a proposition as unfamiliar as she was menacing to the batters from Young England (an equivalent of today's 'A' sides, though at the 1973 World Cup their matches were recorded as full internationals), who had never been exposed to such pace.

"They tell me I was pretty quick," she says. "So I'd just bowl 'em at the stumps."

Macpherson, who rattled the timber as well as the bodies of both men and women aplenty in her pomp, suspects her fastest deliveries would have been upwards of 128kph, which would make her quicker than Australia's sharpest contemporary speedster, Tayla Vlaeminck. The supporting evidence is anecdotal rather than scientific, arriving via snippets such as this from a former opponent, Rina Hore, who in 2009 told The Illawarra Mercury: "I haven't seen anybody bowl quicker since Tina – she was frightfully quick."

And while her own estimate may or may not come with the sort of dollop of generosity the passage of time can sometimes offer, it ultimately matters little; regardless of the exact pace at which she bowled, Macpherson's statistical return from that historic day speaks loudly for itself – 12 overs, seven maidens, five wickets for 12 runs.

Half a century on, and amid a remarkable 13 successful campaigns in the two limited-overs formats, those figures remain the best by an Australian at a Women's World Cup.

"I'm pretty proud of it, actually," says Macpherson, who has that particular piece of trivia writ large on the wallpaper of her phone. "I only found out about it a few years ago – we never even thought about those things then.

"The whole thing for me was, you were putting yourself into an Australian blazer, and everything else doesn't matter. You're representing your country. I'd never even thought of representing my country in anything, so it was a big deal to me – a big deal to most of us, actually – and I think my family was pretty chuffed."

Macpherson at the Bradman Museum in 2018 // Instagram

Hailing from the country town of Cowra in Central West New South Wales, the Macphersons were a cricket family.

"I loved sport. Always played sport," says the 73-year-old. "I had three older brothers and a father who were cricketers. All of them played a bit of first grade cricket in Sydney.

"If there was a ball getting tossed around, I was in there too. Poor Mum had no chance."

The family made their way from Cowra to Sydney when Tina was around 12, but after a 10-month stretch, they returned to the country, this time setting up in Gunning, a small town ("about the size of a two-bob piece", according to Macpherson) around an hour north of Canberra.

It was there that the youngest Macpherson began turning heads as a cricketer, and soon enough she was travelling to Sydney on Saturdays to play in the NSW women's competition. At 18, the right-arm quick debuted for New South Wales, playing three first-class matches in the 1967-68 Australian Women's Cricket Championships in Melbourne.

Limited-overs cricket was still five summers away and the state team rarely played outside those National Championships each January; after her initial foray, Macpherson didn't play for NSW again until the 1971 edition of that tournament, though she missed only four matches.

By then she was 21, and stronger and faster, and she took nine wickets in two matches against Western Australia and South Australia, putting national selectors on notice. In a bid to further enhance her game, she looked to her own backyard.

"When I was hoping to get selected to play in the Australian side, I asked the local men's side in Gunning if I could practice with them," Macpherson recalls. "They said, 'No, you can play with us'.

"We had to get the permission of New South Wales men's cricket for me to play. Those guys were farmers, builders, and they were wonderful. We'd play in Yass, or Bookham, or Wee Jasper on a bloke's property with a wicket that he'd put in.

"It wasn't easy. I enjoyed bowling to them though, it made you concentrate a lot more. Pitch the ball up. And it was better than travelling to Sydney every second day for practice."

In February 1972, she was handed a Test debut against New Zealand, and while the Australians were soundly beaten, Macpherson claimed six wickets to be among the star performers.

By then, the advent of limited-overs cricket had hit the men's game, and the women duly followed suit, though they one-upped their male counterparts by staging the first World Cup, played in the United Kingdom in the northern summer of 1973.

For Macpherson and plenty of her teammates, it was the trip of a lifetime.

"Fifty years ago – wow," she says. "I'd never even been on a plane."

* * *

The Australians flew out to Jamaica for their World Cup preparation.

"We stopped at Noumea, then we got to Florida and then we landed at Montego Bay on our way to Kingston," Macpherson remembers. "I'd never heard of half these places in those days – I was lucky to find the plane (laughs).

"We were scheduled to play three limited-overs matches, because in Australia we didn't play limited-overs cricket – even the state carnivals, junior and senior, were all two-day matches. No limited-overs stuff whatsoever."

Reggae had hit the Caribbean island in a big way by then but so too had political violence, and Macpherson recalls being unable to go beyond the fences of the house in which she and Sharon Tredrea were billeted.

"It was just too dangerous," she says. "But it was all an adventure."

Macpherson has little memory of her history-making deeds in Australia's opening match of the World Cup in England that followed, a fact she attributes to having no sense of the gravity of the occasion at the time. She remembers running in and bowling at the little-known Dean Park in Bournemouth, but beyond that, her recollections of the tour are off-field ones.

"I mean, who'd ever think that you'd go to Wimbledon?" she ponders. "Who'd think of meeting Princess Anne? Seeing Buckingham Palace – why is it so bloody big? We had a reception at 10 Downing Street. I mean, how good is all that?

"They're things that, in my mind, I would've never, ever have contemplated – and then to take 5-14 in the first match, well that just topped everything off."

It is only in the decades since that she has come to fully appreciate the context of her achievement, as recognition has belatedly come for past players with the recent women's sporting revolution.

"We were probably the second lot of the pioneers, not forgetting that we had a Test team in 1934 – we were just the legends in one-day cricket," Macpherson says. "That was never heard of before, and the World Cup was never heard of before.

"That's a great feeling, to be a legend of that era."

It was England who claimed that inaugural World Cup crown but Macpherson hardly came home with her tail between her legs – in fact it was some time before she and several of her teammates came home at all.

"We flew out of Sydney on May 28th and we were away 'til October 18th," she says, flicking through the pages of her diary.

"My father said, 'You might as well go over and look at Europe while you're there', so that's what I did – I bought a combi wagon and off I went."

For the next three months a group of young Australian cricketers – Macpherson, Dawn Rae and Lorraine Hill among them – made their way through mainland Europe.

"We followed one another through all these countries," she says, "and had a wonderful time."

The details of their adventures however, remain very much a case of 'what happens on tour, stays on tour'.

"I can't tell you anything about that," she grins.

* * *

Macpherson didn't play for Australia again after that tournament. Instead she earned a living managing Coles-Myer supermarkets throughout Sydney, while she continued playing with New South Wales until 1979.

Having moved to Bowral after spending time there setting up a supermarket and taking a liking to the region, she was asked to play for nearby Robertson in the local men's competition. She was there for the next six years, ultimately captaining the side, while she also coached cricket at Frensham School for Girls in Mittagong.

Work took Macpherson back to Sydney but the Southern Highlands region proved too much of an allure and she eventually retired to Bowral, taking up her post at the Bradman Museum in 2010. While her legend remains largely unknown to the wider world, she has been honoured in her local community, where she is now part of the fabric; female cricketers play for an annual Tina Macpherson Cup, while she was part of an Aussie Cricketers Heritage Chocolate Series alongside Victor Trumper, Bill Ponsford and Bradman himself, which the museum released in 2018.

And while some former international players drift away from the game or decry the shifting nature of the sport, Macpherson continues to embrace it.

"I'd love to have had a go at this T20," she smiles. "It looks a lot of fun."

These days though, with thousands of overs as a fast bowler returning to haunt her, she is more than content to watch. As winter takes hold in Bowral, bringing temperatures below zero in the mornings and evenings, Macpherson has begun rugging up in the warmth of her home as she holds all-night Ashes vigils.

"I'll watch every ball – men's and women's," she says. "A couple of scotches at the beginning, then a couple of coffees, and that'll keep me going."

And when Sunday mornings roll around, she will drive the couple of minutes to the Bradman Museum and welcome cricket fans from the world over.

"I love it," she says. "It keeps you involved in it. And everyone's got a cricket story."

It's just that Tina Macpherson's happens to be better than most.