A trauma unknown: Tony Dell's private hell

More than half a century on, Tony Dell has shed the nightmares and the flashbacks and the night sweats. He has found methods to cope, to compartmentalise his trauma, though there are times when his body betrays his mind.

"I still have an aversion to crowds," the 76-year-old tells cricket.com.au. "I like speaking about what I do, and I'll get up on stage, but I have to sit down – basically my head's in the right place, and I'm focused, but my legs turn to jelly.

"Same thing if I go to the movies, or the theatre – in a crowded foyer, I'm totally unsteady."

It is the product of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that Dell has lived with since his service in the Vietnam War, and which went undiagnosed for four decades after his arrival home as a 22-year-old in 1968.

Australia's only living Test cricketer to have served in armed combat, the twice-capped former fast bowler was barely out of his teens when he was sent to the jungles of South-East Asia.

Dell's experiences in Vietnam left him with post-traumatic stress disorder

He survived where many of his countrymen didn't, and while he willed himself to forget some of the horrors, he was powerless to stop them entering his mind completely. Worse still, he had no understanding of his own suffering.

"I went 40 years … unbeknownst to me I was impacted mentally from what I'd seen and done, and been involved in," Dell says.

"When I first got married, I could never really explain the night sweats and the teeth grinding, and just the feeling that goes through your mind when you hear a helicopter overhead."

***

Fate intervened for Dell in 2007, during one of his lowest points. It came in the form of a couple of curious ex-servicemen at the Vietnam War Veterans drop-in centre on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

He was 62, estranged from his wife and three kids, and in significant debt.

"By then I was living in my mum's garage," he says. "My family had gone, and the backside was hanging out of my pants."

It might have all been very different. Four decades prior, Dell had returned from Vietnam fitter than ever, and his strategy of pouring himself into his work and cricket to busy his troubled mind had fast-tracked his success in both; as well as making waves in the world of advertising, he was playing Sheffield Shield cricket for Queensland as a towering left-arm quick.

In the final Ashes Test of the 1970-71 summer, he became the 255th Australian male to wear the Baggy Green, opened the bowling with Dennis Lillee, and took five wickets.

Bowling to Basil D'Oliveira on Dell's Test debut

Yet Dell's mindset was entrenched in the ways of the military. Instead of embracing his cricketing success, he convinced himself he had become a weakness at work, the Achilles heel of his professional platoon.

While 12th man during the SCG Test of 1973-74, he told selector Sam Loxton he was done with cricket. Queensland captain Greg Chappell convinced him to play another summer, just so he could open the bowling with Jeff Thomson ("In Godfather terms, that was an offer I couldn't refuse"), but Dell was done thereafter. On March 7, 1975, with 137 first-class wickets at 26.70, he walked away from cricket.

Forty-six years on, when asked if it is a decision he regrets, he is definitive.

"Shit yeah," he says. "I then became a workaholic, because it was the brain's way of masking the crap that's in there, and that was very good for me in my days in advertising production.

"I would work dawn 'til dusk or later, and it actually made me very good at what I did … I ended up becoming an associate director in those early years.

"Talking to (mental health experts) these days, it was my subconscious therapy – it was a good substitute for any psychological help I probably needed.

"My (family life) was turbulent, because one of the symptoms is relationship difficulties, and if you've got PTSD, you actually think you're OK, and it's the rest of the world that's out of kilter."

The PTSD was never far from the surface. Dell stayed away from drugs and alcohol, but the issues he couldn't find a label for would bubble to the surface in outbursts and fits of anger. As the 1980s rolled around, he was twice fired from advertising jobs for what he terms now "PTSD reasons".

"Apparently I was giving a lot of the younger workers a hard time because they weren't measuring up," he remembers. "In my mind, I perceived them to be the weaker part of the team, and that sort of rhetoric works in the army but it doesn't work in business."

The recession of 1990 and some doomed dealings with a questionable client left him having to sell his business premises, his house and even his car. Those losses were compounded by a failed business venture later in the decade. Throughout, his demons continued to reveal themselves in the form of sleeplessness, anxiety and flashbacks.

"That was when I was at my lowest ebb," he says. "Was I considering topping myself? I don't know, but my family had gone, any hope of a new career had gone, and I was living in my mum's garage."

It is hard to fathom now, but Dell still had not determined the root cause of his issues.

"I just took those 40 years to be a shitload of bad luck," he says. "I was jinxed.

"And then I got a phone call from Defence (Services) Cricket, and that was my saviour."

Dell was invited by a retired colonel to be a guest of honour at the inaugural International Defence Cricket Challenge in Canberra in the summer of 2007-08. It subsequently led him to the Veterans drop-in centre, where over a cup of tea, a couple of fellow vets were adamant he was suffering from PTSD.

"I just said to these blokes, 'That's bullshit'," Dell recalls. "They then asked some more pertinent questions pertaining to the symptoms, and I gave all the right answers, and they said, 'Definitely'."

***

It has become his life's work. Through his not-for-profit, 'Stand Tall for PTS', Dell wants to spare others from the uncertainty or shame or whatever emotions they are feeling in the wake of various traumas; no two cases are the same, he says, each weighing differently on its victim.

"I'm totally consumed with PTSD and mental trauma, and trying to change the goalposts about how we treat it and what we spend our money on here in Australia," he says.

"Potentially there's 1.5 million Australians with some degree of mental trauma, be it military, first responders, victims of crime, accidents, natural disasters, domestic violence, and now COVID is having its own impact."

Private Tony Dell served for 12 months in Vietnam

He has approached Cricket Australia about the potential for various activations in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth during the Ashes, which he hopes can shine a spotlight on the issue, and he wants to continue pushing the cause through his cricket connections in the ensuing years.

Recently he had an email from the wife of a policeman and ex-serviceman in regional South Australia. Having long witnessed the travails of her husband, she had finally reached out for help.

"What he'd seen and done and been through, you wouldn't believe," Dell says. "He was doing it tough, but he didn't want to tell his mates."

Within a couple of days, Dell had put the man in touch with a mental health professional in Adelaide. A short time later, he received another email. It included a seven-word sentence that has stayed with him: Thankyou, thankyou, thankyou – you saved my life.

Dell (left) with a fellow soldier in Vietnam

Personally, too, Dell has made progress, despite the sudden death of his wife in 2012, at which point they had been estranged for almost a decade. He has since been able to reconnect with his three children, and their presence in his life, as well as that of his two grandchildren (and another on the way) make him "as happy as a pig in shit".

He found counselling sessions weren't for him but he continues to talk openly about his PTSD, which he says will remain forever unconquered.

"I can manage it, but it can never be cured," he explains. "It's about starting to realise that you do have a problem, and then not hiding it.

"We're trying to reduce the stigma attached to it, and all mental trauma."

He sees his commitment to Stand Tall for PTS as his therapy, and while he concedes there is perhaps a sense of him replacing his previous work obsession with another, he believes it is ultimately a healthy outlet.

His girlfriend, Sally, has convinced him to return to Vietnam, and they would have made the trip this year had it not been for the pandemic.

He knows he might find some aspects of the trip confronting, but he feels at peace within himself now, equipped to handle any triggers for those memories.

"I used to have bad dreams, flashbacks, night sweats," he says. "But I think I'm all over that now."

You can buy Tony Dell's biography, And bring the darkness home, here