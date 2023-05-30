Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

From third grade 'keeper to one of the Shield's most feared

Trent Copeland was by no means 'a scary fast bowler' but across more than a decade at the top level his alternate aggression made him one of Australia's most successful

Jack Paynter

30 May 2023, 05:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo