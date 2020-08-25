'Well played, Ben Stokes': Cummins, Lyon recall a classic

On the latest episode of The Unplayable Podcast's Ashes Revisited series, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon review the final day of the epic third Test at Headingley. Below are how the events of the magic fourth day unfolded, from the moment the 9th wicket fell with England requiring 73 runs to win and Australia just one wicket away from retaining the Ashes. With victory so close, both Cummins and Lyon start to picture that winning feeling.

Nathan Lyon: Yeah, yeah I was.

Pat Cummins: Yeah. (No.11 Jack) Leach hadn't really batted a lot that series, had he? I felt pretty confident until he faced a few balls and he looked like he could actually hold the stick and knew he was just going to block. Seventy-odd runs was a long way from home.

With just one wicket in hand, Ben Stokes, on 61, decides to cut loose. Taking on Lyon, the left-hander plays an audacious reverse-sweep switch-hit for six to send the Headingley crowd berserk. That shot has not left Lyon's memory, and how could it?

NL: It's obviously an unbelievable shot and of course I remember it, I get tagged in it every day on Instagram. Hats off to him. I actually thought it landed in the rough but it landed in the middle of the wicket which makes the shot a little bit less amazing in my eyes; I thought it was out of the rough and I thought, 'Jeez, that's a pretty good shot' there and then. He took the game on and rode his luck which is sometimes what you need to do.

Stokes unleashes an astonishing shot for six off Lyon // Getty

With Stokes going after the Australian attack, and off-spinner Lyon in particular, the tourists feel as though they are in with a chance of dismissing England's premier allrounder.

PC: I thought every ball 'Lyono' bowled it was going to be six or out. I thought, 'No-one can hit Gaz that consistently'. I just thought for sure he was going to get out at some time but he rode his luck. Even a couple of the shanks where he got hardly any of the bat we thought, 'Oh, there we go' and he just somehow carried over the rope by a metre. It wasn't ideal.

To be honest, I thought if they batted really sensibly and didn't hit any balls in the air they were more of a chance of getting it. As soon as (Stokes) tries to hit sixes I thought, 'We're in the game here, we're going to get a wicket'.

Stokes matches his incredible shot off Lyon with a gutsy ramp shot over the fine leg for six off Cummins to reduce the runs required to just 40. Cummins sensed the shot was coming.

PC: I actually had a feeling at the top of my mark that he was going to play that shot and then I kinda thought 'I feel like he's going to play that shot – should I try something else?' And I thought, 'If I bowl my best ball and he hits it, fair play to him' because it's a wicket-taking option. I bowled it and it looked like he played it really easily. I remember thinking the next ball, 'Hope he tries something different, because that looked pretty easy'.

The frenzied atmosphere inside Headingley, Stokes' onslaught and the rapidly approaching conclusion had Cummins thinking he was in the final stages of a T20 contest, not a Test match.

PC: It was one of those things where I've never played a Test match where someone's taking the game on when it's nine down to win the game, but it seems like it happens all the time in one-day cricket and T20. I just remember at times thinking, 'This is a Test match, this isn't a one-day game or a T20'. So it kinda felt normal in terms of, 'I've been in that position before where a batter's just been on a heater', but it was weird that I was like, 'this is an Ashes Test match'. It was just strange.

The following over, the rampaging Stokes takes Josh Hazlewood for 19 runs and brings up his century. As the Headingley faithful celebrate the milestone with cheers and applause, Stokes barely raises his bat, so focused is he on the task at hand. And it didn't go unnoticed.

NL: I noticed that and I thought, 'Shit, he's on, he's logged on here'.

A few overs and sixteen runs later, Stokes gets a life. He top-edges a wide delivery from Cummins down to third man, where Marcus Harris sprints in, dives and fails to reel in the tough chance. With just 17 runs required, the bowler thinks that is Australia's last chance for victory.

PC: Yep, yep I did. It was a just a wide-half tracker. He was hitting the ball so cleanly, so that was just an opportunity. I don't think we'd had one for 30-40 runs, so that was just one of those ones where you thought 'Oh, if he caught that, that's the Ashes over, they're back in our hands'. What can you do?

Marcus Harris drops a tough chance at deep third man // Getty

The next two balls are sent to the boundary by Stokes, with a single from the fourth ball of the over leaving Cummins with two deliveries at Leach. The tailender ducks the first ball and is struck on the pads by a full half-volley from the final delivery. A desperate appeal was quickly turned down but with runs running out, captain Tim Paine calls for a review, even though his fast bowler warns against it.

PC: I was 99 per cent sure it didn't pitch in line. I just know with my angle, unless I'm swinging the ball there's basically no chance it's going to pitch on line and I could tell where it was. I think I gave it the, 'Nah, definitely didn't pitch in line, or 'Definitely didn't hit it'. (Paine asks) 'What did you think of line?', I was like, 'Almost certain it didn't pitch in line'. But you never quite trust yourself because your head's down, it all happens really quickly and what did they need, 10 runs? You've got Stokes back on strike, Leach is your chance, imagine what would happen if we didn't review that and it ended up being out. In hindsight it wasn't a great call. (If we) had our time again we would have just let it go but it was one of those ones where we were walking down the other end, might as well review it as we're walking down because the game was just about over.

Lyon is asked to bowl the next over with eight runs needed by England.

NL: When Stokes was trying to hit me for six every ball I thought, 'He's going to mis-hit one, surely'.

Third ball of Lyon's over, Stokes launches the off-spinner straight down the ground. 'Catch!' is yelled by bowler, keeper and most of the Australians in the field.

NL: I thought it was out. Off the bat I thought it was out. But it cleared the rope so it's not out.

Labuschagne comes within inches of another Stokes six // Getty

Stokes's shot is almost intercepted by Marnus Labuschagne on the long-off boundary. Six more off the runs required. Two to win. One to tie. One wicket still remaining. Stokes pulls out the reverse sweep to ball number five and hits it straight to Cummins as Leach at the non-striker's end takes off for the tying run.

PC: I remember he hit it quite hard so my first thing was, 'Don't misfield this or it's game over'. So I went down and I remember it sitting in my hands perfectly – which doesn't often happen – then I look up and I heard everyone shouting at Gaz's end, so I threw it, and then after I'd thrown it, looked up and I saw Leach was down the other end.

Cummins' throw comes into Lyon over the stumps, but in the act of taking off the bails, Lyon fumbles the ball and Leach dives to make his ground.

PC: It wasn't the best throw, it was a little tentative half-arm half-volley to Gaz. That night I was going, 'Jeez, if I'd just thrown a better throw over the stumps it might have been something different'.

Oh no! Lyon fumbles a clear run-out opportunity late // Getty

He can laugh about it now, but Lyon offers no excuses for missing the golden opportunity.

NL: Yeah, it actually hit a sprinkler head in the middle of the wicket and it just kicked off. Nah, the throw was there, Pat saying it's not the best throw, but it was there for me to take and I just took my eye off the ball when you look back at it. The thing is we all make mistakes, the big difference is 25 million people or more were watching my mistake over and over and over. It wasn't pleasing. I thought then, 'You've just cost us the game' but then I knew I had another ball and another chance to win the game and in my head I had to go, 'OK, you have to go from villain to hero in 3.2 seconds here. You've got no other choice. Bowl your best ball and bowl to get him out. Hit the stumps because that's going to be your best way of getting him out. He's cleared the rope every other time so bowl your best ball, hit the stumps' and I did that.

Lyon's next ball is full in at leg stump. Stokes opts for a conventional sweep but misses and is struck on his right front pad. As one, the Australians rise in appeal. Lyon is begging umpire Joel Wilson to raise his index finger. Wilson shakes his head. Not out. With no reviews up his sleeve Paine cannot ask for a referral. Ball tracking shows moments later that Stokes would have been out had the decision been reviewed.

NL: I've never appealed so much to end up on my back and end up on the middle of the wicket. I could not believe it. It just looked completely dead. I've got him a couple of times before (in similar fashion) and I just remember in my head saying, 'That's dead, that's dead' and Joel just stood there like a statue. Whether he panicked or whatnot, I haven't seen Joel since. He didn't get a Christmas card last year.

Lyon and the Aussies appeal late on for Stokes' wicket // Getty

Two runs are still required and Cummins has six balls at Leach.

PC: I'm not Starcy, I can't bowl a 150kph yorker that swings late, so I felt if I bowled full and straight it was probably the easiest ball to defend and probably the hardest ball to keep him on strike. So I think our plan was to bowl short to him and have men around the bat. He's going to have to play it, he's got to get his gloves up, hopefully something happens – it kicks up, gets a glove and also should keep him on strike. Unfortunately, he got off strike. It was more at the ribs … it needed to be a bit shorter and then he scrambled through for a run.

Cummins toiled away at Stokes and Leach without success // Getty

The Leach single – his first and only run – is cheered by the Headingley crowd as if he has brought up triple figures. With scores tied and Stokes on strike, Cummins feels the inevitable – yet unthinkable – is about to happen.

PC: I kinda thought the game was over once Stokes was on (strike). Much the same, I thought if I bowled straight he's not going to get out because it's just not doing anything and it's slow. I actually thought I'd bowl wide and it didn't matter if he hit me for four or one, so if I bowled wide away from his body, similar to the one that got (dropped) at third man, I thought, 'You never know, he might nick one if it's totally wide'. So I bowled a half-tracker wide and he smacked it for four, and game over.

Stokes crunches Cummins to the cover boundary to complete one of the most stunning comebacks in Test history. The fans in the stands erupt, England's players storm the field and the Australians slouch before shaking hands and returning to the changeroom, completely shattered.

NL: I left the changeroom. I went and sat in the fire exit. I just needed to get away and had a towel over my head for the next half an hour. It was pretty hard personally after that game. That was probably the hardest that I've been hit in a losing cricket game. Personally, it was pretty tough.

PC: I remember being pretty cooked. Just put everything into it. Everyone reacts slightly differently. I think everyone sits there pretty quietly for a while just thinking back to things they could have done slightly differently … and that's what plays on your head and knowing how close we were to retaining the Ashes, and that's what we'd been building up for literally three or four years. Knowing how close we got and just feeling like it got stolen away from us was as hard as anything. Everyone reacted differently. I remember Matty Wade. He was great at that stage. I remember him walking around and cracked open a beer and he goes, 'Six months ago I was in a building site in freezing cold Hobart trying to do some roofing. The world's not ended, it could be a lot worse'. It's a time when you need everyone in the team to rally around and after taking a bit of time to ourselves that night, from then on I thought we were brilliant.

The following morning, Australia coach Justin Langer calls in his troops to watch and review the final hour of the run chase. It's fair to say the idea is not well received.

PC: I remember waking up and seeing a message saying, 'Team walk at 9am' or something and I remember thinking, 'C'mon, seriously, give the boys a morning off. Let the boys sleep in, have time to themselves, go and spend time with their partner or do whatever they want'. I just remember being grumpy going downstairs the next morning and when 'JL' (Langer) told us we had to watch the game back I thoughtm 'C'mon'. I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'What are you doing? This is ridiculous.'. But it was actually great. I'm so glad we did it. That's basically the only time I've watched the replay and if we didn't watch it, then I still probably wouldn't have watched it 'til this day. Going through the footage, it was really hard for 20 minutes. Once we were done I actually felt a lot better about us. My mindset turned from all these things we stuffed up and could have done differently to 'Geez, Ben Stokes had a day out, what a great game to be part of and we actually didn't bowl that badly. Our plans for the most part were pretty good and we executed pretty well, he just had a day out'. If we did that same formula 100 times I reckon we're winning 99 times out of a 100. It felt a little bit easier to let go after that meeting.

Lyon, who always tries to find the silver lining in any situation, found it in the form a text message from former Australia captain and team mentor Steve Waugh.

NL: I had a message on my phone from Steve Waugh saying, 'You don't know how lucky you are. You're going to make tens of thousands of dollars going around doing guest speaking all around England after dropping that run-out'. I think we played in one of the best Test matches to ever be played, so that's one positive out of it and the other one, you've got to take your hat off and say 'Well played, Ben Stokes'.