Dizzy's induction for Marnus: Welcome to the 200 Club

Dear Marnus,

Congratulations on joining one of the most exclusive and privileged clubs in Australian sport – Australians With A Test Match Double Century.

You now rub shoulders with Australia's greatest batters, from Bradman to Harvey, Ponting to Perry, Brown to Border, Simpson to Smith and, of course, with me, Jason Gillespie.

Marnus, you are entrant No.42 in our group, which dates back to 1884 when the legendary former captain Billy Murdoch hammered the Poms to the tune of 211 at The Oval.

Since then, a further 37 men and four women have joined AWATMDC, the group I founded when I batted with patience, poise and deceptive power to post 201no against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2006.

Now 42 is a number that is equal in importance, if not more, to your Test playing number of 455, and I suggest adding it to all signatures and autographs from now on.

I do notice, however, you wear No.33 on your Test shirt, which I can only assume is a tribute to me as I am the 33rd men's player to score a Test double century for Australia. Cheers, mate.

Scoring a Test double century is no easy feat, I can assure you. It takes immense concentration, unceasing determination, an insatiable appetite for run scoring and above all self-belief.

I saw those same attributes while watching my double-hundred highlights on YouTube last night and again over the past two days at the SCG where you compiled a magnificent 215.

But I must warn you, your life will now change after scoring a Test match 200 for Australia.

Suddenly people will want to know where you live, who you're with, whether you dye your hair or if your diet is plant-based or not.

It is no small burden and one I recognised straight away, which is why I gracefully bowed out of Test cricket after scoring my unbelievable double century and never again wore the Baggy Green.

But you are a young man with a bright future in front of you, so I implore you to carry on, keep piling on the runs and do your teammates, family, the country and, most importantly, this club proud.

Congratulations once again.

Sincerely,

J. Gillespie 201no

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)