Five-day Test opener to set multi-format series alight

'A little bit extra': Aussies fired up for five-day Test opener

Australia and England rarely see eye to eye, but Tahlia McGrath and Kate Cross are both adamant this week's Ashes showdown at Trent Bridge will produce the first winner in a women's Test in eight years – and with four points on the line, the stakes are incredibly high.

The game in Nottingham, which launches the multi-format, points-based women's Ashes series, will be the first five-day women's Test played in England.

The past six women's Tests played since 2015 have ended in draws, with sessions or even days lost to poor weather, which prompted the ECB's shift away from four-day matches.

Despite Australia's main pre-Test training session being a washout, the forecast for Nottingham over the course of the Test looks promising, with temperatures in the mid-20s and, at present, a negligible chance of rain.

"That's one thing we are really excited about, is the possibility a result," Australia vice-captain McGrath told reporters in Nottingham on Tuesday.

"Both teams play a really aggressive brand of cricket, and are both in some really good form at the moment."

Under the multi-format system, there are four points on offer for a Test match win, and two for each of the three ODIs and three T20Is.

An early four-nil lead in the Ashes is a significant advantage both teams are desperate to claim – and it could be pivotal for England, who must win outright if they are to take the Ashes trophy off current holders Australia.

It is the first time the Ashes will begin with the Test since the 2013-14 edition in Australia; the 2022 series was due to begin with the red-ball game but it instead moved in between the white-ball formats when the schedule had to be brought forward due to quarantine requirements ahead of the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

"It's a huge advantage," McGrath said of winning the Test and claiming the four points.

"I think what we've seen in previous years is (the Test) is in the middle, and sometimes teams can play a bit defensive knowing that there's already points on the board.

"This is a clean slate and both teams want to win, both teams want to go four-nil up to start so there's a little bit extra and I'm excited for it."

The last women's Test to that produced a winner was the 2015 Ashes showdown at Canterbury, when an Ellyse Perry-inspired Australia stunned England on the final day to bowl their rivals out for 101 and seal a 161-run win, paving the way to their first multi-format series victory.

The most recent red-ball match between Australia and England concluded in thrilling fashion at Canberra's Manuka Oval, with all results in play until the final overs of the fourth day, but the finish was set up by an Australian declaration after rain delays had taken a significant chunk out of the match.

England's most recent Test, against South Africa last year, also ended in a rain-affected draw, prompting the change in approach from the ECB – although Cricket Australia are not set to follow suit when hosting women's Tests, with a four-day game scheduled against South Africa at the WACA Ground for February next year.

"We've been crying out for that for a little while now because we've had a lot of draws, a lot of rain effective games and that fifth day would have been so important to get results in those last Test matches that we played," England seamer Cross said on Tuesday.

"It's better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.

"I think it should guarantee that we've got a result."

The last time England won a Test was at the WACA Ground in January 2014.

Cross, her captain Heather Knight and vice-captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt were the only current members of England's Test squad who played in that match.

"I think that will bring the Ashes more to life because we're starting with the Test match with the heaviest points on the Test match, it should set it up to be a great series to follow," Cross continued.

"We know that we've got to win the Ashes, we can't just draw it, so I think if we can win that Test match then that should stand us in great stead to get our hands on the trophy at the end of it."