Men's Ashes 2023

Aussie hopes rest on finding rare fourth-innings hero

Once the target becomes sizeable, successful run chases - and chasers - are a rare commodity in Test cricket, particularly for Australia in the past decade

Adam Burnett

30 July 2023, 12:33 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo