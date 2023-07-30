Aussie hopes rest on finding rare fourth-innings hero

England batters build daunting target in Ashes finale

A monster fourth-innings run chase, an Ashes series outcome on the line … Australia's batting group has the chance to write their names in history with their final act of what has been an absorbing six-week battle with England.

Not since Bradman's 1948 Invincibles has an Australia side chased down the sort of total they will be faced with on day four (and potentially, day five) at The Oval, with England leading by 377 with one wicket still in hand.

In '48, it was Arthur Morris's 182 and Bradman's 173no that pushed the visitors to their target of 404 for the loss of just three wickets, with only 13 minutes of play remaining.

Fast forward almost exactly 75 years, and for the current crop of Australians, time will not be an issue, with two full days remaining.

Instead, their biggest challenge will be an England pace attack motivated by the impending retirement of Stuart Broad, and against whom they have passed 300 just once (317) from five attempts since the mid-series introduction of tearaway Mark Wood.

In the visitors' favour will be the absence of injured spinner Moeen Ali, and the fact The Oval pitch looks to have held up well across the three days' play thus far.

Yet finding a fourth-innings hero is no small task; not since Chris Rogers in 2013 has an Australian scored a final-innings hundred in a winning Test.

So are Australia's batters up to the task? How much experience do they have in these kinds of chases?

Rewind four years

Perhaps the best comparison to the chase Australia face is with the corresponding Test four years ago, which played out in a very similar way. Heading into fifth Test at The Oval, Australia led that 2019 series 2-1, and just like this time, had retained the Ashes but wanted to become the first Aussie side since 2001 to win in the UK.

England were bowled out early on the fourth morning for 329, which left Australia needing 399 to win. Before the day was over, they had been bowled out for 263, with Matthew Wade's 117 the only score above 25.

Of that batting order, David Warner (11), Marnus Labuschagne (14), Steve Smith (23) and Mitch Marsh (24) will all feature again this time, while the wicket takers for England were Jack Leach (4-49) and current pair Broad (4-62) and Joe Root (2-26).

The batting group

A closer look at each batter in the Australian line-up, and their record in the fourth innings of Test matches.

David Warner

Test fourth innings | 30 inns, 1,091 runs @ 41.96. 2x100s, 6x50s. HS: 123no

Warner is the only player among the current Aussie order to have scored two fourth-innings Test hundreds, however both came in defeats. The first of those was his maiden Test hundred, scored way back in December 2011, when he carried his bat for 123no in Hobart against New Zealand, who secured a rare win in Australia as the hosts fell just eight runs short of their 241 target.

Almost six years later he hit a rollicking 112 from 135 balls in Bangladesh but this time Australia were 21 runs short of the 265 they needed.

In 2013, Warner scored a fine 71 as he and Chris Rogers put on 109 for the opening wicket in pursuit of 299, but the Aussies collapsed thereafter to be all out for 224.

In matches won by Australia, Warner's only 50-plus score was the 87no he hit at the Gabba while chasing 173 to steer his side to a 10-wicket win to begin the 2017-18 Ashes.

Usman Khawaja

Test fourth innings | 23 inns, 583 runs @ 30.68. 1x100, 4x50s. HS: 141

Perhaps more than any other Australian batter, Khawaja has some fourth-innings form to lean on, having posted 65 in the first Test of this series to anchor Australia's successful run chase of 281.

It was actually a repeat dose for the left-hander, who also hit 65 as a 24-year-old in Australia's biggest run chase of recent times – 310 against South Africa in Johannesburg, 2011.

Khawaja also produced a classic fourth-innings rearguard against Pakistan in Dubai five years ago, scoring 141 across almost nine hours to help save a Test.

In the Sheffield Shield, Khawaja does boast a couple of fourth-innings hundreds worth highlighting: against South Australia in February 2014 he scored a match-winning 182no in a massive chase of 471; and against Tasmania in February 2021, he teamed up with Labuschagne (78) for a 137-run stand and finished with 115no as Queensland chased down 310 with three wickets in hand.

Marnus Labuschagne

Test fourth innings | 9 inns, 181 runs @ 30.16. 0x100s, 1x50s. HS: 59

Labuschagne's finest fourth-innings hand came at Lord's in 2019, when he replaced Smith as a concussion substitute and promptly compiled a crucial 59 from 100 balls, which helped Australia to a draw.

In his second Test against Pakistan in the UAE in 2018, he made his then highest score in Baggy Green, top-scoring with 43 from 78 as Australia were soundly beaten.

Steve Smith

Test fourth innings | 24 inns, 596 runs @ 28.38. 0x100s, 4x50s. HS: 97

Surprisingly, Smith has yet to register a fourth-innings Test hundred. The one occasion the prolific right-hander passed 50 in a winning cause was an unbeaten 53, made from just 46 balls, against New Zealand in 2016, when Australia chased down 201 for the loss of three wickets.

In 2014 against Pakistan in the UAE, he came within three runs of a fourth-innings hundred, scoring 97 as the Australians were thrashed.

More recently, he has not passed 40 in the final innings in his past 11 attempts, stretching back to mid-2016.

Travis Head

Test fourth innings | 8 inns, 263 runs @ 43,83. 0x100s, 1x50. HS: 72

It's only a small sample size for dangerman Travis Head, whose best fourth-innings effort came on his Test debut, when he made 72 across more than three hours alongside Usman Khawaja as Australia held on gamely for a draw against Pakistan in Dubai in 2018.

Since, Head made a stubborn 42no to help Australia secure a draw at Lord's in 2019, while earlier this year, he crashed 49no from 53 balls as makeshift opener to briskly see his side to their target of 76 against India in Indore, with nine wickets in hand.

In the Sheffield Shield, perhaps his finest fourth-innings effort came in a defeat to Tasmania when, chasing 331, he blazed 145 from 167 balls but no-one else reached 40 and South Australia fell 17 short.

Mitch Marsh

Test fourth innings | 15 inns, 230 runs @ 16.42. 0x100s, 0x50s. HS: 47

Marsh ground out 47 from 164 balls in what was just his fourth Test innings, against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi almost nine years ago.

That's as good as it has gotten for the right-hander, whose most recent fourth-innings effort came in the aforementioned Test at The Oval four years ago, in which he made 24 to be second top-scorer behind century-maker Wade as Australia fell 136 short of their 399 target.

Alex Carey

Test fourth innings | 2 inns, 29 runs @ 14.50. 0x100s, 0x50s. HS: 20

The least experienced of Australia's batters has only been called upon twice in the fourth innings in his 25-Test career to date, though that will almost certainly change in the next day or two.

The tail

Pat Cummins famously produced the batting performance of his career – a brilliant 44no from 73 balls – in the first Test of this series to get his side across the line in their chase of 281.

It was the second time Cummins had achieved the feat in his Test career, having done so on debut in Johannesburg in 2011 when he made 13no as an 18-year-old.

Cummins also made 33no as Australia fell narrowly short of chasing 265 against Bangladesh in August 2017, while his highest Test score of 63 was another fourth-innings effort in a loss to India at the MCG in 2018.

His fourth-innings average of 38.40 is his best across all four innings in Tests.

Mitchell Starc is the only other tailender to have made a fourth-innings score of note, having crashed a quickfire 68no from 43 balls against South Africa in Perth back in 2016. Chasing 632 to win, Australia were bowled out for 322, with Starc's the top score.

