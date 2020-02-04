Marsh, Richardson put Fremantle into national finals

Perth Scorchers stars Mitch Marsh and Jhye Richardson returned to club cricket to help their side Fremantle claim Western Australia's Premier T20 title on the weekend.

Fremantle, also boasting Scorchers players Ashton Turner and Sam Whiteman, claimed the win in the final over against a University of Western Australia side featuring Ashton Agar.

A late flurry from Marsh and player of the match Brayden Sutton who struck an 11-ball 27 saw Fremantle over the line for a five-wicket win secured in the final over as the club booked their spot at the National Premier T20 Championships in Adelaide in early March.

University had won the toss and opted to bat in the match played under lights at the WACA Ground and posted 7-161 in their 20 overs.

Australia's limited-overs allrounder Agar led the way for University with a 45-ball 65, while Viv Paver struck four sixes in his 37-ball 51 before he was run out.

Jhye Richardson in action for Fremantle // David Woodley

Richardson claimed 2-24 opening the bowling for Fremantle while Marsh returned 2-27, including the wicket of Agar at the death to stall the University innings.

Fremantle openers Whiteman and rising Sheffield Shield star Jake Carder gave the team a platform before University fought back.

Turner was brilliantly run out for one by a direct hit from the University skipper Matt Birrell who made a diving stop in the covers to throw down the stumps from on his knees to leave Fremantle at 4-72 in the 10th over

The required run rate had ballooned to more than 10 an over with six remaining, but Marsh kept the run chase on track, smashing a six from the final ball of the 15th over to leave his side needing 52 from the final 30 balls.

Marsh smashed Agar for a huge six from the first ball of the 17th over but was crucially dropped the next ball by Josh Dallimore fielding on the 30-yard circle at gully.

There was further pain for Dallimore as, bowling the next over, he was hit for two sixes and a four by Brayden Sutton to concede 19 runs and bring the target down to a run-a-ball equation.

Marsh and Sutton then added a six each in the 19th over before Marsh completed the win with a boundary off the first ball of the final over.

Mitch Marsh and Brayden Sutton celebrate // David Woodley

Fremantle are the ninth team from around Australia to qualify for the National Premier T20 Championships to be held in Adelaide on March 3 and 4.

The Northern Territory's Desert Blaze were the first to qualify for the competition, while Valleys from Queensland qualified last weekend.

Adelaide University will represent South Australia and Lindisfarne join from Tasmania, while both finalists from NSW and Victoria will also compete.

Sydney beat Hakesbury in the NSW Premier T20 competition, while Carlton and Monash Tigers both join from Victoria.

The final spot will be taken by the winner of the ACT's Premier T20 competition, with the semi-finals and final all scheduled for Sunday, February 9.