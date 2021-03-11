Australian influx to UK's county cricket system gathers pace

Cameron Bancroft and Ben Dwarshuis have become the latest Australians to commit to spending the winter playing cricket in England, with the pair confirmed for county deals overnight.

It brings the total number of Australian cricketers – male and female – to be spending their winter in the United Kingdom playing various formats to 30.

Other Australians already confirmed for county cricket deals this winter include: Billy Stanlake and Ben McDermott (both Derbyshire), Peter Siddle (Essex), Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser (both Glamorgan), Dan Worrall (Gloucestershire), Peter Handscomb and Mitch Marsh (Middlesex), and Travis Head (Sussex).

Additionally, nine men and 10 women have signed up for stints in The Hundred competition starting this summer in England.

Former Australia Test batsman Bancroft is to return to English county side Durham, while Sydney Sixers seamer Dwarshuis has joined Worcestershire for the T20 Blast competition.

The 28-year-old Bancroft, who captained the Chester-le-Street-based side in both the County Championship and One Day Cup in 2019 before being called into his country's Ashes squad, will head back to the club in May.

Durham's director of cricket, Marcus North, the former Australian Test batsman and fellow Western Australian, said: "We are really pleased to welcome Cameron back to Emirates Riverside this summer. He had a positive influence on and off the field during his time with us in 2019.

"Cameron is currently having a fantastic summer Down Under for Western Australia and we look forward to him having a big impact for Durham when he re-joins the squad in May."

Bancroft, who initially joined Durham as he rebuilt his reputation following his involvement in Australia's ball-tampering scandal, scored 726 runs at an average of 45.37 in nine County Championship matches and added 377 more at an average of 94.25 in the One Day Cup.

Left-armer Dwarshuis was the Sixers' leading wicket-taker in KFC BBL|10 as the club won back-to-back titles, collecting 24 scalps at 16.79 with an economy of 8.85.

"We are delighted to have pulled off a little bit of a coup," said Worcestershire chairman Paul Pridgeon.

"The left-arm option gives a variety to the attack and a bit more balance, and, from what we've seen, he is also quite a capable batter down the order."

Dwarshuis, who has also been key for the NSW Blues in their two wins from two matches so far in this summer's Marsh Cup, has a career tally of 85 T20 wickets from 69 matches at an average of 22.98 and economy of 8.05.

Nathan Lyon has confirmed he has opted against a county cricket stint this year.

Lyon had signed on to join Hampshire last winter but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the off-spinnner, who admitted he was exhausted at the end of a draining Test series against India this summer, is not ready to make his debut in England's first- class competition.

"I knocked back Hampshire unfortunately," Lyon told AAP.

"I'm still looking to get over there at some stage. But I just don't think the timing is right to go over there now, given the pandemic."

Sean Abbott, who had signed on to join Derbyshire in 2020 then had his contract deferred when the pandemic struck, is understood to not be returning to the club this winter.

In other Australian off-season movements, the IPL announced Josh Philippe will not travel to India this year to take up a second stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.