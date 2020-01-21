KFC BBL|09

'No BS': Bailey outlines selection philosophy

Bailey says he sees his role as a "servant to the players" when he starts next month

Sam Ferris

21 January 2020, 11:11 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo