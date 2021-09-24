KFC BBL|11

Garton signs on for maiden BBL stint with Strikers

Hundred-winning English left-arm paceman to don Adelaide blue in BBL11

Louis Cameron

24 September 2021, 07:18 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

