Redmayne out to grab unexpected chance in Hundred

With a host of top Aussie cricketers pulling out of England's Hundred tournament, the next tier of Australia's women's talent pool is out to make their mark

Laura Jolly

12 July 2021, 01:05 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo