The Scoop returns with Georgia Redmayne

The international summer of cricket is almost upon us and the Scoop Podcast is back! On the first episode of the season, hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin are joined by Georgia Redmayne. Fresh off a stint in the U.K. playing in The Hundred with the Welsh Fire, Georgia chats about receiving a phone call from national selector Shawn Flegler in the middle of the night as well as how it felt to realise a long held dream of breaking into the Australian squad.