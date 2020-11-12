Georgias instigate timely turnaround for Heat

Georgia Redmayne hopes an emphatic win over the Sydney Thunder will prove the impetus Brisbane Heat need to reignite their bid for a third consecutive Rebel WBBL title.

The Heat snapped a four-game losing streak in style on Wednesday night, winning by eight wickets with 21 balls to spare, to post their second victory of WBBL|06.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL wrap: Kapp taken to hospital after heart scare

After a first-up win over the Scorchers on the first day of the tournament, two washouts before the four defeats made it seem an even longer time between drinks.

But with every side still to play six matches in the regular season – all to be played across nine hectic days from Saturday – the Heat may have found momentum at exactly the right time.

"We got off to a great start in the first game and then had a few interruptions with the rain, which I think really halted our momentum," said Redmayne, who struck her second half-century to lead the Heat to victory on Wednesday.

"Coming off a few losses in a row it was good to get two points.

"Hopefully this will give us momentum going forward into the back-end of the competition."

Redmayne formed a match-winning partnership with another Georgia – 17-year-old Georgia Voll – to defeat the Thunder.

Voll has been dubbed 'Grace Harris 2.0' by some of her teammates for her ability to clear the rope, a skill she displayed when she smacked a ball clear out of North Sydney Oval last Sunday.

On Wednesday, she displayed maturity and poise beyond her years in a run-a-ball 31 in just her fourth WBBL appearance.

Redmayne, teenagers fire as Heat grab vital win

"She stayed calm out in the middle, considering she's really young," Redmayne said.

"The key thing in batting is partnerships and making sure you understand your partner, and I told Georgia to back her game and play good cricket shots.

"She got boundaries away when we really needed them. It shows the potential she has as a player.

"I knew I wanted to be the batter to get us through to the end so it was lucky I was able to get Georgia to bat through with me and take the pressure off me at times with her stroke play."

Following a hefty defeat to the Melbourne Stars on Sunday, Grace Harris admitted life in the WBBL Village in Sydney Olympic Park posed its difficulties when it came to switching off from cricket, with all eight teams housed in close quarters.

Redmayne said spirits remained high on the Heat floor of the hotel, despite the challenges.

QUICK SINGLE Prolific Mooney extends edge overs Sixers and Perry

"It's been funny, even despite having a few losses the mood in our team and on Level 3 is really good, everyone really enjoys each other's company," she said.

"That's a great thing about our group, we're getting up to lots of fun and that's really important in this type of tournament where everyone is shoe-boxed in together.

"It's going to be a long battle and the depth we have in our squad – Charli Knott debuted today – so we've got 15 players who are all ready to go and we're working as a team."

Keen watchers of the Heat might have thought they were fielding a second debutante on Wednesday night, after the sudden appearance of an unfamiliar ponytail in the huddle.

Turned out it was just one of the many ways the Brisbane players are seeking to entertain themselves in the hub, with Georgia Prestwidge putting her hair-styling skills to use to give her captain Jess Jonassen – who without exception wears her hair in a bun – a new look.

"I saw Jess in the lobby and I thought we had a new player in our squad," Redmayne laughed.

"Georgia Prestwidge got the shampoo and the straightener out and I think Jess might have to keep it like that now, now that we're winning again."