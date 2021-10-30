Redmayne targets batting improvement in Aussie push

Brisbane Heat wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne has no plans to give up the gloves, but knows it will be her form with the bat that realises her international ambition.

Redmayne was an unused member of the squad for Australia's multi-format series against India recently, with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney ahead of her in the wicketkeeping stakes for the national team.

The uncapped 27-year-old admits her time in the Australia squad was a mixture of invaluable learning and frustration due to a lack of playing opportunity.

Redmayne hangs on to a ripper in Hobart

What has been made clear to Redmayne is her path to a national team spot is through her batting form over this summer.

"It's obviously hard when you're a wicketkeeper, there's only kind of one selected in the team which is a bit tough," Redmayne said.

"They pick six batters, but one keeper gets in.

"I've been, from the Australian coaching and selection powers-that-be, told that you're kind of third in line.

"I guess that makes sense. They're two pretty good wicketkeeper-batters who've definitely shown their class at international level."

With that message ringing in her ears, Redmayne has made an impressive start to the domestic summer for the Heat in the early stages of the WBBL.

Redmayne has scored 127 runs in four innings at 42.33, including an unbeaten 59 in a win over the Perth Scorchers in Hobart.

The left-hander's form has played a key role in the Heat climbing to the top of the early competition ladder ahead of this weekend's matches against Hobart and the Melbourne Stars.

But don't expect Redmayne to ditch the wicketkeeping duties for the Heat in pursuit of her Australia ambitions.

"If I got an Australian cap, I really wouldn't care if I was keeping or fielding at the boundary or silly point," she said.

"I'm focusing on my batting a lot as it is. I don't think doing some keeping practice on the side really affects from what I'm working on with my batting.

"I'm really happy keeping at the Heat and for Queensland as well.

"I'm still working on my batting and I know that's the way to break into the Aussie team.

"Once I'm in there, I couldn't care less where I field."