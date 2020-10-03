CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

Wareham leads the way as spinners join the dots

Leg-spinner continues good recent form as Australia’s spinners bowl 125 dot balls between them in crushing win over New Zealand

Adam Burnett at Allan Border Field

3 October 2020, 05:01 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo