Wareham vows to bring aggression against NZ

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has vowed to hold nothing back when she unleashes some new tricks on New Zealand’s batters later this month, as she seeks to become a permanent fixture in the Australian XI.

Wareham is in hotel quarantine in Brisbane alongside her teammates from Victoria, NSW and the ACT, as they prepare for three T20Is and three ODIs against New Zealand, starting on September 26.

The 21-year-old was named player of the match after taking 3-17 against the White Ferns during the T20 World Cup group stage earlier this year, dismissing three of their top four batters including captain Sophie Devine.

It was a clutch display that sealed Australia’s spot in the semi-finals and ended their trans-Tasman rivals’ tournament.

However, that performance came after Wareham had sat out Australia’s first two group matches, and while she retained her spot in the playing XI for both the semi-final and the final, she was not called upon to deliver a single ball.

Australia captain Meg Lanning had seven bowling options to choose from in both finals, and used just five, but as one of the few ‘specialist’ bowlers in a national squad packed with allrounders, Wareham wants to ensure her spin becomes a weapon that demands to be wielded.

"It’s about always looking to be really aggressive and taking wickets," Wareham told RSN radio on Wednesday.

"I went away from that a little bit in the Big Bash last year and leading into that World Cup, I didn’t come in with my best form.

"Now it’s about being as aggressive as I can and always trying to spin the ball.

"I’ve changed a few technical things this off-season that might help me going forward... (so I will) having a bit more of an attacking mindset more of the time."

After a meteoric rise that saw her debut for Australia aged 19 in late 2018, Wareham has previously admitted she needed to find new ways to outsmart her rivals, who have figured her out after almost two years at international level.

"Last season wasn’t my best with the ball," she said in June.

"A few things didn’t quite work out for me, some tactical changes throughout the season.

"Working out some variations will be really important, changing it up.

"Now I’ve had a bit more exposure into the international game, everyone has seen more of me and they have more of a plan so I need to counteract that."

After the third and final ODI is played on October 7, Wareham and her Australian teammates will immediately begin preparations for the Rebel WBBL, to be played in a Sydney hub from October 24.

Part of the Melbourne Renegades’ squad determined to make their first decider after being knocked out of the semi-finals in the last two tournaments, Wareham is also desperate to have a bigger say in that campaign after a below-par WBBL|05.

In 15 WBBL matches last season, she picked up seven wickets at 53.85 and bowled at an economy rate of 8.5, but selectors held firm with the talented spinner from country Victoria when it came time to pick their 15 for the World Cup.

"I haven’t quite nailed my role within that team," Wareham said.

"Being a leg-spinner, you want to be taking lots of wickets and changing the game and I haven’t quite done that in the last couple of seasons."

Asked how she was occupying her time in hotel quarantine in Brisbane, outside of the two hours per day the players are permitted to train outdoors under strict bio-security measures, Wareham said an extra addition to her luggage – her PlayStation – has come in handy.

The Victorian players are isolated from their NSW and ACT teammates, confined to a different floor of the same hotel, but that has not stopped Wareham finding a different way to connect with them.

"I’m a bit of a gamer … I wouldn’t normally take it, it takes up a bit of space in my bag," she said.

"Alyssa Healy plays a bit of Call of Duty as well, so we play together."

The remainder of the Australian squad will arrive in Brisbane on September 21, with all six matches to be played at Allan Border Field in a bio-secure hub.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry*, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa *subject to fitness

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, times TBC

September 26: First T20

September 27: Second T20

September 30: Third T20

October 3: First ODI

October 5: Second ODI

October 7: Third ODI