Wareham extends Renegades horror injury run

Wareham powers her way to unbeaten half-century

The Melbourne Renegades’ torrid run with injuries has continued with gun allrounder Georgia Wareham ruled out for the remainder of the Rebel WBBL season.

Australia leg-spinner Wareham will play no further part in WBBL|06 after being diagnosed with a bone stress reaction in her shin.

It is a bitter blow for both the club and Wareham after the 21-year-old found a new level with the bat this season to be the club’s leading run-scorer at the midway point of the season.

She had amassed 139 runs at 46.33, at an impressive strike rate of 146.31, including a maiden WBBL half-century against the Sydney Sixers.

It is the third major injury to hit the Renegades after they started the tournament without star New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, who is battling to return from a side strain.

Promising young quick Maitlan Brown was ruled out for the season after a hamstring tear last Friday.

Brown is set to undergo surgery this week and faces a significant recovery period.

The Renegades have one win, four losses and two washouts halfway through the regular season, having broken through for their maiden victory of WBBL|06 against the Sydney Thunder last Saturday.

Elly Donald has come into their squad in place of Wareham for Tuesday night’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes at Blacktown International Sportspark.