ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Wareham's Devine dismissal all part of the plan

It had not been an ideal summer for the leg-spinner but when it mattered most Georgia Wareham delivered

Laura Jolly

3 March 2020, 09:28 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo