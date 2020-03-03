Wareham's Devine dismissal all part of the plan

Aussies advance, despite Perry's injury blow

The reaction from Alyssa Healy said it all.

Sophie Devine loomed as the key obstacle standing between Australia and a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals and the in-form New Zealand captain had just started upping the ante with her first maximum.

Thrown the ball by captain Meg Lanning, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham tossed a looping leg-break out wide and enticed Devine down the pitch, only for wicketkeeper Healy to whip off the bails when the aggressive right-hander played and missed.

Delighted, Healy pointed straight at Wareham: the plan had worked.

Devine deceived as the plan comes off // Getty

Wareham would finish as player of the match for her game-defining spell of 3-17, which also included the key wickets of the game's greatest T20I run scorer Suzie Bates and the hard-hitting Maddy Green.

But it was the dismissal of Devine, who entered this tournament in the middle of a world-record streak of six consecutive T20 International half-centuries, that was the moment.

And after a summer that has left bowlers scratching their heads trying to think of ways to dismiss the Kiwi captain, Wareham may just have cracked the code at the perfect moment.

"It was really something that's been in the works for a little bit," Wareham revealed after Australia sealed a thrilling four-run win.

"I've changed around my strategy in T20 cricket ... and planning for (when) the batter is coming at me, chucking one wide.

"It worked out for me today, which was quite good.

"But it's been tough going (this summer), so it's finally good to get one."

QUICK SINGLE Clutch Aussies qualify but lose Perry to injury

Wareham is the first to admit things had not quite been going her way of late.

She had a Rebel WBBL campaign she would rather forget for the Melbourne Renegades, taking just seven wickets from 15 matches at 53.85, and while she held her spot in in the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup, she remained on the sidelines for their opening two matches.

When she did earn a recall against Bangladesh, she went wicketless in her three overs.

Aussies easily handle Bangladesh in first ever meeting

Monday's performance came in front of a sell-out crowd on her home turf at Junction Oval, in what was the most important game any of the current Australian squad have ever played on home soil.

The occasion saw Wareham draw on the confidence of another time she stood tall on the big stage; her standout performance in the 2018 T20 World Cup final in Antigua, where she took two wickets and pulled off a stunning direct-hit run-out against England.

"Knowing that I can play that sort of role in the team, that gives me a bit of confidence and it definitely helped out today," she said.

Australia romp to fourth World T20 title

For Wareham, Monday's performance was a turning point after being disappointed with her own Big Bash season.

For everyone else, it was a reminder that Australia have a deep cast of performers to call on, even when their original plans been forced aside.

Wareham played just two games during the tri-series and was left on the sidelines against India and Sri Lanka in favour of Victorian teammate and off-spinner Molly Strano – a player who was not even in the original 15-player squad, brought in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Tayla Vlaeminck.

But with the pitches in this tournament lending assistance to spinners and with teams making hay by taking the pace off – in contrast to the all-out pace approach Australia had intended to employ in this tournament through Vlaeminck and Ellyse Perry, now also injured – Wareham is now well-placed to again rise to the fore in the business end of the tournament, as she did in 2018.

"Spin has played a massive part throughout the tournament and it will continue to do so moving into the finals series," Devine noted after the match.

"Certainly with Australia losing Tayla early in the competition, I know that was a massive blow for them, but we also know their depth, spoken a lot about with the bat but certainly with the ball, the way Georgia Wareham stood up today was fantastic."

