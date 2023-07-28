Scoop Podcast: Tour wrap-up with Georgia Wareham

Eight matches down, one to go for Australia who are hunting an ODI series win against Ireland in Dublin in the third and final fixture on Friday to finish a seven-week stint on the road on a high note.

Allrounder Georgia Wareham joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin in Dublin to reflect on the high points, some of the more challenging moments and her new role as Australia's finisher.

Georgia explains the work she did in the off-season during her rehabilitation from a serious knee injury to improve her batting which has helped her play some crucial cameo knocks for Australia.

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: Match abandoned

Second ODI: Australia won by 153 runs

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.