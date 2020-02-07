Finals system earns approval despite crowds dwindling

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has given the KFC BBL's new finals system the tick of approval despite mixed viewership across the four post-season matches.

Maxwell's Stars were the first team to benefit from the new second chance opportunity introduced this season after they were beaten by the Sydney Sixers in the Qualifying Final having finished the regular season on top of the standings.

The Stars made the most of their lifeline, defeating the Thunder last night in Melbourne to setup a rematch with the Sixers in the Final at the SCG on Saturday.

However, with heavy showers forecast all weekend, BBL playing conditions dictate a washout will see the trophy awarded to the Sixers as the host of the final.

Maxwell says the modified finals system, which has seen the number of matches increase from three to five and number of playoff teams rise by four to five, has proven to be a success given the best two teams across the summer have qualified for the decider.

And that the team that hosts the final has earned the right to lift the trophy if the match is a no result.

"I reckon it's fair. The team that's won that first final has got the right to host the final and deserves to have things be in their favour," Maxwell said in Melbourne before departing for Sydney.

"We had that opportunity to chase down 140 in the first final (against the Sixers) and we didn't take that advantage so unfortunately we find ourselves in this situation.

"We've seen with the revamped finals the two best teams of the whole season have made the final so it's a massive tick for the BBL that we've finally got the finals system right."

While the revised system has won support for giving the top-two teams an extra chance, match attendances for the finals have been significantly down.

The two Stars finals at the MCG – The Qualifier on January 31 and The Challenger on Thursday – attracted crowds of 13,275 and 13,067 respectively.

The fourth versus fifth Eliminator final between the Hurricanes and Thunder had 11,031 spectators while the Thunder's Knockout game in Adelaide saw 15,995 fans come through the gates.

But while attendances for the Melbourne and Adelaide finals were down on their regular season averages (Hobart was close to its average), Thursday night's combined TV audience for the match at the MCG was the highest of the entire season with 1.049 million viewers.

The end of school holidays and length of the season (the league is in its second season of each side playing 14 games) could be behind lower attendances.

Stars spinner Adam Zampa suggested this week that the season was too long for fans but Thunder captain Callum Ferguson says he is happy with the number of matches in the BBL season, backing Cricket Australia’s decision to shorten the length (in days, not games) of the competition this summer.

"I think the 14 games is fine as a player. I feel like sometimes the rain and the weather can have a bit of an impact on crowds," Ferguson said.

"We've played so many rain-affected games – it would be crazy not to take that into consideration with regards to crowd numbers and the average numbers.

"It's a bit hasty to start saying straightaway, 'we've got too many games'.

"It's the first year we've shortened the 14-game season to fit more double-headers in, to make sure the tournament finishes quicker. It's the first time we've done it.

"The scheduling – we'll get better at that. I believe Cricket Australia will get better making sure the schedule is improving and not inhibiting too many teams.

"The Scorchers this year had a really tough (series of) road trips, having to fly in and out of Perth a lot. It just sometimes takes a bit of time."