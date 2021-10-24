ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Maxwell the key as Australia back pace stars

The ability of Glenn Maxwell to bowl four solid overs of off-spin could allow Australia to persist with their three star fast bowlers

Louis Cameron

24 October 2021, 07:49 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

