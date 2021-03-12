Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Kiwi fan pays big for Maxwell's broken seat

A New Zealand based fan has paid $2000 in a charity auction to secure the Wellington Stadium seat broken by one of Glenn Maxwell's sixes

12 March 2021, 07:56 AM AEST

