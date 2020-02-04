South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Refreshed, recalled: Maxwell ready for Australia return

Stars allrounder returns to the national side without any mental scars following his time out of the game

AAP

4 February 2020, 08:06 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo