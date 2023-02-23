India v Australia ODIs - Men

Maxwell builds match intensity as international return looms

Back for Australia's one-day tour of India next month, Glenn Maxwell says he is looking to continue building his match practice as he looks to play as much cricket as possible before the ODI World Cup later this year

Jack Paynter in Melbourne

23 February 2023, 04:08 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo