Maxwell builds match intensity as international return looms

Glenn Maxwell admits it was hard to adjust to the mental intensity of match batting again after a broken leg, but has filled up his schedule this offseason with as much cricket as possible in preparation for this year's ODI World Cup.

Maxwell made a successful albeit lean return to professional cricket during Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield victory over South Australia this week and was today named in Australia's 50-over squad for a three-match ODI series against India next month following the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test.

The 34-year-old only managed five in the first innings, which he followed with a second-ball duck in the second innings, and copped a nasty blow on the wrist fielding at slip on day two that left him needing scans to be cleared of any damage.

The star allrounder will play for Premier club side Fitzroy-Doncaster again on Saturday where he will be available to bowl before travelling to Albury for Victoria's next Shield match against NSW as he continues to ramp up the intensity following his return for a fractured left fibula.

One returning Australian short-form star not available to bowl at the moment is Mitch Marsh, who will play for WA in the Marsh One-Day Cup on Sunday after also being named in Australia's ODI squad today.

Marsh hasn't played since the Dettol ODI Series against England following the T20 World Cup and missed the entire KFC BBL|12 season like Maxwell after undergoing keyhole surgery on a troublesome left ankle.

The 31-year-old is likely to play as a batter only in India, but says he went under the knife to prolong his career as an allrounder.

"I haven't started bowling yet, so we'll progress that over the next few weeks," he said in Hobart today ahead of his comeback against Tasmania on Sunday.

"I'm confident in myself to play as a batsman, but I've always loved playing as an allrounder, bowling allows me to be in the game at all times and I'll continue to be an allrounder for as long as I possibly can."

Maxwell returned via the four-day format due to the lower intensity compared to 50-over match, but said he gained a lot of confidence that his body could handle the "higher intensity running" throughout the three days for Victoria as he builds towards 100 per cent recovery in a couple of weeks' time.

The right-hander said the biggest challenge this week was the mental application required in a match compared to training.

"During the Shield game, probably mentally batting in that position I wasn't quite there," Maxwell said today.

"In the nets you can do all the hard work but to get that mental application back in the game is obviously a different thing.

"That's probably something I'm working on over the next few games … to try and get a few more hits out there and build up that match intensity.

"Having not played for three-and-a-half months, I made a conscious decision to make sure I filled up my calendar with cricket to lead into that World Cup of the back end of the year.

"We've got the one-day series which is going to be a big series especially with the World Cup in India and will be a good opportunity for us to try and work out some things and get our game plan ready … as well as having the IPL straight after it."

From there Maxwell heads to Birmingham for the English T20 Blast and the Hundred after being retained by the London Spirit last week before white-ball tours of South Africa and India again ahead of the World Cup in the subcontinent nation in October-November.

"Hopefully this (forced break) will extend a little bit of time at the back end of my career and hopefully I can play some good cricket for the rest of my career," he said.