Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Maxwell blasts 61 in successful return from broken leg

The star allrounder hardly missed a beat in his first game back with club side Fitzroy-Doncaster, smashing two sixes and five fours in a tight two-wicket win

Jack Paynter

18 February 2023, 05:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

