Maxwell blasts 61 in successful return from broken leg

Maxwell smashes two sixes, five fours in grade return

Glenn Maxwell's first game back from a broken leg has been a successful one, blasting 61 for club side Fitzroy-Doncaster on Saturday.

Maxwell was yesterday named in Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield squad for their clash with South Australia, marking his return to cricket for the first time since the T20 World Cup after fracturing his left fibula at a friend's 50th birthday party last November.

But the 33-year-old first had to prove his fitness in Victorian Premier Cricket, which he did with aplomb, crashing two sixes and five fours in his 92-ball knock.

Coming in a 3-18 with his side in trouble chasing Kingston Hawthorn's 215 at Schramms Reserve in Melbourne's eastern suburbs, Maxwell helped resurrect the Lions innings and put them on track for a tight two-wicket victory.

The star allrounder – who is not expected to bowl in the Shield match should he pass a final fitness test ahead of Monday's clash with the Redbacks at Junction Oval – got off the mark with a powerful pull shot through mid-wicket second ball.

He then opened the shoulders after the lunch break, going from 38 to 61 in the space of 13 balls as he launched a series of aggressive strikes over mid-on.

It was then a bizarre sequenced that led to his downfall with the game halted for several minutes when he smoked a slog sweep off the Kingston leg-spinner into a backyard adjacent to the modest-sized Doncaster ground.

Maxwell then reverse-swept himself off his feet next ball attempting to clear the rope again, before holing out to deep cover from the third ball of the over.

Maxwell reveals details of horrific leg injury

If his return for Victoria is confirmed on Monday, it will be Maxwell's first first-class match since October 2019 after his freak injury robbed him of a chance to play in early December.

"To bring a player of Glenn's calibre into the squad is exciting, he has a fantastic record in Shield cricket and it's a shame he hasn't been able to play more of it," said David Hussey, Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket."

Maxwell is also eyeing a return to the Australian side for their three-match ODI series in India following the conclusion of the ongoing Border Gavaskar contest and could yet play another Shield match for Victoria, and two Marsh One-Day Cup matches should the state qualify for the decider before heading to India, if selected for the tour.

The first ODI against India takes place on March 17 in Mumbai, a month from yesterday.