Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Maxwell named for Shield return from broken leg

Glenn Maxwell is set to play his first Sheffield Shield game in three-and-a-half years next week, provided he comes through this weekend's club cricket fixture first

Dave Middleton

17 February 2023, 01:06 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

