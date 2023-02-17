Maxwell named for Shield return from broken leg

Glenn Maxwell will make his return from a broken leg in Premier Cricket this weekend with an eye to playing in Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia next week.

Maxwell hasn't played since the T20 World Cup last November after fracturing his left fibula at a friend's 50th birthday party.

The freak accident robbed him of a chance to play his first Shield match in three years last December to push his claims for a Test recall during the four-match Qantas Tour of India, which continues with the second Test in Delhi starting today, a venue where Maxwell opened the batting in 2013.

He also missed the entire KFC BBL season as the Melbourne Stars finished with the wooden spoon, but has returned to training with Victoria's Shield squad in recent weeks.

After playing for club side Fitzroy-Doncaster on Saturday, Maxwell will face a fitness test on Sunday before being cleared for Monday's Shield fixture against the Redbacks at Junction Oval.

Fitzroy-Doncaster are 2-18 chasing 215 at home in the second day of their match against Kingston Hawthorn.

The Redbacks enter next week's Shield clash fresh from an upset win over reigning premiers Western Australia, a victory that gave back-to-back wins for the first time in three summers.

The last of Maxwell's 43 Shield matches for Victoria came in October 2019.

"To bring a player of Glenn's calibre into the squad is exciting, he has a fantastic record in Shield cricket and it's a shame he hasn't been able to play more of it," Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey said.

Maxwell, who this week was confirmed for a stint with the Birmingham Bears in England's T20 Blast competition, and a return to the London Spirit for the men's Hundred, could yet feature during Australia's Qantas tour of India, albeit for the one-day side following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar contest in mid-March.

The first ODI against India takes place on March 17, a month from today.

Victoria coach Chris Rogers, who was keen for Maxwell to play in the last Shield fixture, a win against Queensland, said the return of Maxwell is a major boost.

"For us (Victoria), he wants to play, that's the most important thing," Rogers said last week.

"He hasn't played a lot of it (first-class cricket) and I know he loves it when he does play.

"But equally, he brings some more leadership in this young group and for our younger guys to be playing with him, that's excellent for them."

Will Sutherland will again captain the state with Peter Handscomb in India, while Sri Lankan spinner Ruwantha Kellapotha has also been added to the squad with Xavier Crone and James Seymour dropping out to play Second XI cricket.

Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (c), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Cam McClure, Fergus O’Neill, Mitch Perry, Matt Short