Maxwell fires but RCB blown away by SKY

A blistering 68 off 33 balls from Glenn Maxwell, with 56 of them coming in boundaries, has not been enough to earn Royal Challengers Bangalore victory in the Indian Premier League.

Maxwell and South African Faf du Plessis (65 off 41) helped RCB post 6-199 against Mumbai Indians.

It seemed a par target but Mumbai knocked it off with six wickets and 21 balls to spare, largely thanks to Suryakumar Yadav who smashed a remarkable 83 off 35 balls.

Cameron Green was at the crease at the end, a relief after fears he had suffered an injury scare when he left the field after dropping a catch.

The Australian allrounder did not return to bowl his remaining two overs and batted lower down the order than he usually does for Indians at No.6. He came in on a hat-trick after Tim David perished first ball but only faced two balls before Nehal Wadhera (52 no off 34) ended the innings with a six.

Green later collected an award for catch of the match and had no bandage or strapping on his fingers.

Green suffered an injury scare after dropping a catch, but returned to see out the chase // BCCI/IPL

With Ishan Kishan (42 off 21) setting the tone, Josh Hazlewood's three overs went for 32, but no RCB bowler conceded less than ten an over.

Opting to field Mumbai were given the ideal start when Jason Behrendorff (3-36) had Virat Kohli caught behind on review for one with the fifth ball of the match. It was consolation of sorts as the previous ball du Plessis had been dropped at mid-wicket. That proved an expensive error.

The Western Australia quick sent back Anuj Rawat, well caught by Green running back from slip, in his next over, but that only brought in Maxwell.

He and du Plessis added 120 in ten overs with Maxwell playing some extraordinary shots. He reverse lapped and ramped for six, pulled and drove for six, reverse pulled and reverse swept for four.

"To spend a bit of time out there and have a bit of fun was really enjoyable," he said. "I felt like a gave myself a chance. I was able to face a bit of leg-spin early on in the powerplay that got myself in, and from there I was able to try and pick off any length or width I could cash in on.

"I really committed myself. I was super positive in my mindset. I try and play the field as well as I can and today I backed my instincts."

It was Behrendorff who finally dismissed Maxwell, caught deep mid-wicket. Green fooled du Plessis with a slower ball but then shelled Dinesh Karthik, who took 16 off the next five balls before departing for an 18-ball 30.

The victory took Indians to third in the table, inside the four-team qualifying slot, but RCB, in seventh, have work to do.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale