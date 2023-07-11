Maxwell's surprise first-class return, but Ashes unlikely

Australia have another dynamic allrounder strutting his stuff on the County Championship circuit, with the Victorian turning out in whites for Warwickshire

Louis Cameron in Leeds

11 July 2023, 07:29 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo