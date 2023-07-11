Maxwell's surprise first-class return, but Ashes unlikely

Glenn Maxwell made a rare first-class appearance overnight but a mid-Ashes Test recall does not appear to be on the cards for the dynamo allrounder.

Playing in a red-ball match for just the second time in almost four years, Maxwell had a quiet debut day in the whites for Warwickshire, sending down five wicketless overs before watching his side reach 2-155 in reply to Kent's 171 all out.

It marks the 34-year-old's final match for the Edgbaston-based club after they were knocked out of England's domestic T20 Blast tournament last week.

Having also been withdrawn the upcoming Hundred competition, Maxwell will fly home ahead of a busy period of international white-ball cricket which includes the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

Maxwell is not believed to be in Australia's thinking for the ongoing Ashes campaign despite Nathan Lyon's place in the Test squad left vacant after the star off-spinner was ruled out of the series with a calf injury.

Todd Murphy performed credibly on Ashes debut in Australia's three-wicket defeat at Headingley last week.

The 22-year-old, who dismissed Ben Stokes in the first innings before only being called on to bowl two final-day overs, is the only spinner left in the squad.

Four-Test leggie Mitchell Swepson, whose match for Glamorgan alongside Michael Neser saw its opening day washed out on Monday, is the other option Australia could conceivably turn to if they needed further spin reinforcements.

And there is already a surplus of allrounders in the squad, with Australia facing a selection dilemma for next week's Old Trafford Test between comeback king Mitch Marsh and the fit-again Cameron Green.

Maxwell was a strong chance of featuring on Australia's Test tour of India earlier this year before suffering a freak broken leg in November, while he had also come close to playing in Sri Lanka last year.

The white-ball star who has not played a Test since 2017 made a late attempt to prove his fitness for India when he featured in the Marsh Sheffield Shield for Victoria but did not bowl and had to field in the slips.

But he has since featured for Australia's ODI side in India, staying on for the IPL before travelling to the UK.

Despite managing what were by his lofty standards only modest returns in the Blast (248 runs at a strike-rate of 153), Maxwell has made quite an impression on his fourth UK county side.

Warwickshire coach Mark Robinson told the BBC he was the best overseas player he had been involved with since playing with Mushtaq Ahmed at Sussex.

"When we first signed you, I don't think you anticipated playing too much red-ball cricket, but your enthusiasm to play this game has been outstanding," Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes said at Maxwell's cap presentation before play on Monday.

Main image: Warwickshire CCC

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Peter Hatzoglou (T20s only), Mitchell Swepson

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Jordan Buckinhgam (May 1-21), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)