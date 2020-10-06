Harris turns up the heat ahead of Big Bash campaign

Grace Harris has warmed up for the upcoming Rebel WBBL in style, smashing 230 runs in a day across two T20 matches for Western Suburbs in Queensland Premier cricket.

Powerful allrounder Harris, who will again line up for two-time defending champions Brisbane Heat in WBBL|06, started in ominous form on Sunday, striking an unbeaten 67 from 49 deliveries against Gold Coast.

Her knock, featuring 11 fours and one six, led her team to an emphatic eight-wicket win in the Katherine Raymont Shield.

That performance would no doubt have had Sandgate-Redcliffe wary ahead of the afternoon’s second game, but they too had no answers for the powerful Harris, who backed up her earlier efforts with a blistering 162 from 69 balls.

Her monster knock, which saw her clear the ropes 12 times, was the highest ever individual score in women's T20s in Australian club cricket.

Harris’ form is a promising sign for the Heat, who head into the season without the leading run scorer from their two title campaigns, Beth Mooney, who has signed with the Perth Scorchers.

Mooney’s departure has left a gap at the top of the order alongside Kiwi import Maddy Green, with Harris one of several contenders to fill the vacant role.

"We haven’t spoken so much about roles, we’ve been training to adapt to all different situations so I’ve been batting at the top, in the middle order, at the death," Harris, who has two WBBL centuries to her name, told Channel 7 late last month.

"It should be good fun, I’m pretty flexible ... you’ve got to come along and dominate whatever role you’re given."

Heat young gun Georgia Voll is also making a strong case for a Big Bash debut this season, scoring 307 runs from six matches so far this season.

Voll, a 16-year-old allrounder, struck 42 and 19 in two matches for Sandgate-Redcliffe, following unbeaten knocks of 122 and 55 across two matches the previous weekend.

Considered one of the brightest prospects in Queensland cricket, Voll was awarded a two-year WBBL contract in August.

A top-order batter and off-spinner, Voll made her state debut for the Queensland Fire in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League last summer shortly after being named the player of the tournament at the Under-18 National Championships.

It was an honour bestowed after she scored 314 runs at 34.9, including a top score of 83, and collected 12 wickets at 11.4.

In her senior state debut against Victoria she was unperturbed by the occasion, picking up the wickets of Molly Strano and Alana King in her figures of 2-11.

This year’s WBBL will be played entirely in a Sydney hub, with 59-matches across five venues beginning on October 25.