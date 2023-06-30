Women's Ashes - T20Is

Scoop Podcast: T20 mode with Grace Harris

Grace Harris has joined the Aussie squad ahead of the T20 leg of the Ashes and has plenty of fond memories from Edgbaston

cricket.com.au

30 June 2023, 10:33 PM AEST

