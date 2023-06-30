Scoop Podcast: T20 mode with Grace Harris

With the Ashes Test match wrapped up and the Aussies securing a 4-0 lead to start the series, it's time to get the white balls out ahead of the first of three T20Is starting at Edgbaston on Saturday, before the action moves to The Oval and Lord's in London.

Joining Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop is the one-and-only Grace Harris who recounts some classic tales from her time in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games a year ago, shares her favourite cricket shot as well as her life away from the cricket field which has seen her become and aunty and a homeowner.

Laura and Emily also chat about potential changes to Australia's T20 XI and whether or not Alyssa Healy will play after spending a long time in the nets, despite having two broken fingers.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England T20 squad:Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt