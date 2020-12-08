Vote: Biggest Hitters of the BBL, Grand Final

There have been thousands of sixes hit over nine seasons of the KFC Big Bash League, but we want to know who has been the biggest and best six hitter in the competition's history.

In the lead up to the start of the new season on December 10, we want you to pick your favourite six hitters in BBL history in a series of head-to-head match-ups before we're left with just one, who will be crowned the unofficial Biggest Hitter of the BBL.

We've narrowed the field down to 16 of the best power hitters the competition has seen, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of the new season.

Fans can have their say in a series of head-to-head polls over the two weeks, with votes to be tallied across the KFC BBL social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Grand Final: Chris Lynn v Chris Gayle

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 77

Sixes: 146 (Rank 1)

Balls per six: 10.6 (Rank 5)

% of runs in sixes: 37.6 (Rank 6)

The most prolific six-hitter in BBL history by a significant margin, Chris Lynn and clearing the rope go hand in hand. The Brisbane Heat basher averages almost two sixes per game and his total number of sixes (146) is a staggering 63 more than any other player in the competition's history. His high-risk style may not come off on every single occasion, but when it does, the fans in the crowd need to be on high alert.

Chris Gayle (Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 22

Sixes: 51 (Rank 18)

Balls per six: 9.4 (Rank 2)

% of runs in sixes: 47.1 (Rank 1)

As has been the case throughout his long career, Chris Gayle's time in the BBL was nothing if not entertaining. In two stints in the competition, almost half of the Jamaican's 649 runs came in sixes, the best ratio in the competition's history. The powerful left-hander, who during his time with the Renegades equalled the world record for the fastest T20 fifty (12 balls) cleared the rope every 9.4 deliveries he faced and was a nightmare for any bowler.

