‘The greatest series ever’: How an Ashes epic played out

'Excited' and 'disappointed', Healy reflects on amazing Ashes

Australia have extended their eight-year grip on the Ashes trophy, but Alyssa Healy’s team did not have it all their own way as England’s stirring fightback saw the multi-format, points-based series end locked at 8-8.

After a rollercoaster journey that saw the Aussies romp to a six-nil lead before England fought back winning three consecutive matches to level the series 6-6, Alyssa Healy’s team finally retained the Ashes with a tight win in Southampton.

But it was England who ended the series on a high note, romping to victory in Taunton to deny Australia an outright series win.

Record books were rewritten at Trent Bridge before the white-ball legs produced not one, but five thrilling finishes.

Crowd records were smashed three times in a week across the T20Is, all three ODIs were sold out and a total of 110,197 people attended the seven-game series, dwarfing the 32,000 who turned out in 2019.

Here's a look at how an Ashes that has been hailed by both teams as one of the greatest – if not the greatest – series the rivals have contested played out:

Only Test, Trent Bridge (June 22-26): Australia won by 89 runs

The sole Test of the series in Nottingham was a microcosm of the broader series, as momentum swung between the Ashes rivals across five pulsating days at Trent Bridge.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and batted, Ellyse Perry looked poised to bring up her third Test century only for debutant quick Lauren Filer to spoil her party on 99.

Then, Annabel Sutherland, batting at No.8, struck the fastest Test century by an Australian woman, bringing up her maiden international hundred before lunch on day two.

She finished unbeaten on 137 as Australia were bowled out for 473, with Sophie Ecclestone finishing with 5-129 after sending down a herculean 46.2 overs.

Sutherland smashes record-breaking maiden century

Tammy Beaumont was the story of England’s first innings, becoming the first Englishwoman to score a Test double century before she was the final wicket to fall as the hosts were bowled out for 463.

Beth Mooney (85) and Phoebe Litchfield (46) helped build Australia’s lead, before a wobble left them 7-198.

A gritty half-century from Healy, batting through the pain of two broken fingers, resurrected their innings and helped set England 268 for victory.

The day five hero was Ashleigh Gardner, who rattled through England taking a remarkable 8-66 (finishing with 12 wickets for the match) as England were bowled out for 178 and Australia sealed their first Test victory since 2015.

- Australia lead 4-0

Gardner's eight breaks records as Aussies end Test drought

First T20I, Edgbaston (July 1): Australia won by four wickets

Mooney produced a clutch half-century to leave Australia just one win away from retaining the Ashes, with the tourists surviving a late scare to seal a final-over victory in front of a record-breaking Edgbaston crowd.

Her unbeaten 61 off 47 helped Australia reel in their target of 154 with a ball to spare.

Australia had looked to be cruising at 2-130 needing 24 off 20, before Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell intervened as the tourists lost 3-10.

Ecclestone then did everything in her power to defend five off the last over; a powerful straight drive from Sutherland off the first ball levelled scores, but two dots triggered a panicked slog that only succeeded in top-edging a catch to Jones.

Georgia Wareham and Mooney then scrambled through for a single to seal victory.

- Australia lead 6-0

Aussies hold off determined England at packed Edgbaston

Second T20I, The Oval (July 5): England won by three runs

England held their nerve against a late Perry onslaught to seal a thrilling three-run victory in front of a pulsating 20,328-strong crowd at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt (76 off 46) was the hero with the bat, navigating a mid-innings collapse of 5-19 before launching to help England to an imposing 9-186, their highest-ever T20I score against Australia.

Australia suffered their own collapse of 5-37 and while Perry (51no off 27) pushed the chase to the final over with 20 runs required, the allrounder could only manage 16 off Ecclestone, as the tourists fell just short of a victory that would have retained the Ashes.

- Australia lead 6-2

Oval delight as England get first win over Aussies since 2020

Third T20I, Lord’s (June 8): England won by five wickets (DLS)

Teen tyro Alice Capsey hammered England to a second-consecutive victory over Australia in front of a third-straight record-breaking crowd at Lord's to keep the Ashes battle alive.

Capsey (46 off 24) combined with vice-captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt (25 off 25) to steer England to a revised target of 119 off 14 overs with four balls to spare and with five wickets in hand.

Late wickets helped Australia push England's chase into the final over; with just two runs to defend, Jess Jonassen trapped Heather Knight lbw first ball, but Dani Gibson iced victory next delivery with a reserve sweep for four.

Earlier, Perry (34 off 25) and Grace Harris (25 off 15) and four dropped catches had helped boost Australia to 7-155 after a lacklustre start having been sent in by Knight.

- Australia lead 6-4

Record Lord's crowd witness England claim T20 series

First ODI, Bristol (July 12): England won by two wickets

Knight batted England to their highest-ever successful run chase and into level pegging with Australia with her unbeaten half-century leading the hosts to a tense two-wicket victory in Bristol.

The England skipper stood tall with 75no from 86 deliveries despite wickets falling regularly at the other end, to see England reel in Australia's 8-263 – their highest ever successful ODI run chase – with 11 balls to spare.

Beaumont (47 off 42) and first drop Capsey (40 off 34) had laid the foundation for the successful chase, aided by a wayward display from the Australian bowlers, who gave away 23 runs via extras.

Earlier, Mooney had top-scored for Australia with 81no as the Aussies were aided by England’s sloppy fielding, with the hosts gifting a string of second chances.

- Series tied 6-6

England snap Aussie ODI win streak to keep Ashes alive

Second ODI, Southampton (June 16): Australia won by three runs

There was no respite for anyone’s nerves in Southampton, as Australia clung on to defy a rampant Sciver-Brunt in yet another nail-biting finish to officially retain the Ashes.

England's vice-captain struck an unbeaten 111 from 99 deliveries to put England within touching distance of Australia's 7-282 and a fourth-straight win in the multi-format series.

But Jonassen once again showed nerves of steel at the death to defend 15 off the last over.

Sciver-Brunt needed to clear the boundary off the final ball to win, or hit a four to force a super over, but only managed a single.

- Australia lead 8-6, retain the Ashes

Retained! Aussies spinners hold their nerve to seal Ashes

Third ODI, Taunton (July 18): England won by 69 runs (DLS)

Sciver-Brunt hammered her second ODI century in three days to lead England to an emphatic 69-run DLS victory in the final one-dayer in Taunton, denying Australia an outright Ashes victory.

The star allrounder’s sublime 129 off 149 balls came as she steered England out of early trouble via a record 147-run partnership with Knight (67) to pave the way for a hefty total of 9-285.

Perry top-scored with 53 while Kate Cross (3-48), Bell (2-53) and Charlie Dean (2-37) did the damage with the ball as Australia were bowled out for 199 in 35.3 overs in front of a third-straight sell-out crowd in Taunton.

- Series drawn 8-8

Australia retain Ashes but England claim ODI series win

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Multi-format series drawn 8-8, Australia retain the Ashes

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

Third ODI: England won by 69 runs (DLS)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt