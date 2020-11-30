Vodafone Test Series v India

New ICC boss questions future of Test championship

Newly elected ICC chairman, New Zealander Greg Barclay, wants to keep Test cricket as the game's primary form but is not convinced the current Test championship model is 'fit for purpose'

30 November 2020, 09:29 PM AEST

