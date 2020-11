New ICC boss questions future of Test championship

The World Test Championship is under threat of being discontinued after its inaugural edition with the International Cricket Council's new chair Greg Barclay questioning whether the model is "fit for purpose".

New Zealander Barclay was elected to the role last week after being voted in ahead of the acting incumbent Imran Khwaja and is planning to lead a review of a global calendar that has been heavily disrupted by COVID-19.

And it appears the Test league table, an innovation which only officially began with the 2019 Ashes and is due to culminate in a Lord's final between the top two nations next summer, is at risk.

QUICK SINGLE Test championship tweak gives Australia boost

Brought in after years of discussion to lend context to bilateral series, the idea has had a bumpy start due to the uneven nature of international schedules and mass cancellations in the pandemic forcing a change to the points system. Australia holds the top position from as it stands, with England third.

"Covid has probably highlighted some of the shortcomings we have got with the World Test Championship," Barclay said.

"From an idealistic point of view it probably had a lot of merit but I do just query in a practical sense whether it's actually achieved what it was intended to do.

"Let's get through the next little bit, do what we can taking into account Covid and the ability to reallocate points or whatever, but my personal view is once we've done that we're probably back to the drawing board.

QUICK SINGLE Burns backed to take lead Test role if Warner sidelined

"I'm just not quite sure it's entirely fit for purpose and perhaps has achieved what we might have hoped it would when it was first conceptualised four or five years ago.

"Like everything it's kind of up for grabs and we'll have a look at it."

Barclay has no intention of compromising the primacy of the format but with fixture congestion a major issue along with the commercial viability of five-day cricket in several territories, he sees the need for pragmatism.

"We've got to look at it in the context of the calendar. Simply putting more cricket in there for the sake of putting more cricket on makes the situation worse," he said.

QUICK SINGLE Australia spy a Test edge from their ODI dominance

"If we accept Test cricket is the bit that makes the game of cricket different and special and has its legacy and heritage, I'm at an age where I'm still a purist, but I probably accept it's not paying the bills anymore.

"Things need to change but I'd love to see it (as a format) kept exactly where it is. The fact is (fewer and fewer) countries are able to afford to play it, very few countries can actually make it work from a financial point of view. If we are going to retain it and, and I fervently hope we will, we need to have another look at it."

Barclay also vowed to be a champion of women's cricket, which suffers a greater internal divide between the haves and have-nots than the men's game internationally and, outside of Australia where the women's team hosted New Zealand the successful Rebel WBBL|06 season, has been noticeably slower to get back up and running in the pandemic.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT