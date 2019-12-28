Domain Test Series v New Zealand

'Magic' memories flow as Kiwi wickets tumble

Rivals from yesteryear become friends at the 'G, with the past, present and future of trans-Tasman Boxing Day Tests the hot topics

Andrew Ramsey at the MCG

28 December 2019, 08:22 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo