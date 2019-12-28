'Magic' memories flow as Kiwi wickets tumble

Chappell reflects on the impact of iconic cricket anthem

As New Zealand's return to Melbourne's field of dreams descended at speed into nightmare, a quorum of those who had helped install the Boxing Day Test's pre-eminent place on the world cricket calendar watched on with memory-tinged interest.

The sight of the Black Caps' middle and lower-order batters being ruthlessly worked over by one of the most relentless pace bowling batteries seen at the famous ground since the mighty West Indies of the 1980s was but one topic of talk among those who hold first-hand recollections of that fiery era.

But more often, the greats who gathered for a reunion of the 1980 Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand reminisced about their own battles and the game, played almost 40 years ago, that was a precursor to the post-Christmas fixture occupying its now-regular slot in the summer schedule.

While Black Caps opener Tom Latham struggled to quell rampaging quicks Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc, former NZ left-handed opener John Wright recalled to Jim Higgs how the looping leg-spinner had claimed his wicket as a de-facto opening bowler at the same spot 39 years ago.

The reason why Higgs was thrown the ball inside the first hour of New Zealand's innings by then-skipper Greg Chappell in that Test was because the MCG wicket had become so moribund by the early 80s it offered nothing but heartache to his pace trio, Dennis Lillee, Rodney Hogg and Len Pascoe.

"We had a lot of trouble getting rid of John Wright and (fellow opener) Bruce Edgar," Chappell told cricket.com.au at today's luncheon hosted by Cricket Australia.

"I thought I'd cracked the code here in the Test match when I brought Jim Higgs on early in the first innings and he got them both out, but sadly he couldn't match it in the second innings so the game was drawn."

Chappell made the observation having broken away from a lengthy chat with former NZ allrounder Brian McKechnie, the man whose fame was forged five weeks later when he faced up to an underarm delivery from Trevor Chappell, sent down under instruction from elder brother, Greg.

While that incident – which one former Black Caps great today described as "the greatest thing that happened to NZ cricket; it brought what was a minor sport into the national spotlight" – was not specifically discussed, it remained an unspoken symbol of how sport can so effectively transcend.

After all, if players involved in one of the more infamous incidents from a long and occasionally combustible summer can convene for an afternoon of camaraderie and conviviality decades on, then it's not unreasonable to expect any on-field controversy can fade into the mists of time.

"We've got some good relationships, some good friendships that were built over the years," Chappell said of the trans-Tasman connection celebrated today.

"It's great to see that pretty much all of that 1980 New Zealand Test team are here for the reunion of the first time they played a Boxing Day Test match.

"They had three or four quality cricketers, not least of all Sir Richard Hadlee, but also (captain) Geoff Howarth, Jeremy Coney, John Wright, Bruce Edgar – all pretty good cricketers in their own right.

"And it's good to see Brian McKechnie here – he didn't play in that Test match, but we made him famous a few weeks later."

But even as Hadlee circulated the room with an aura befitting his title, and Kim Hughes roared with laughter at some tall tale recounted by snowy-haired Lance Cairns, events unfolding beyond the window of the Ponsford Stand's Harrison Room were taking a darker turn.

The pioneering Boxing Day Test of 1980 might have been bowler-dominated with Australia's Doug Walters (an absentee today) the only player to post a century, but it wasn't until its final stages that it saw wickets fall at the sort of rate that led the contemporary NZ team being bowled out for 148 an hour after lunch.

The fact it was the Black Caps lowest first-innings Test score on Australia soil in almost 50 years of touring added a sobering touch to the celebratory drinks, particularly in light of the promise that had accompanied their return to the famous ground on Boxing Day after so long in exile.

Kane Williamson's team had not only risen to second place on the official ICC Test rankings (well ahead of fifth-ranked Australia) prior to this series, they had come within a flukey overthrow of winning their first ODI World Cup at Lord's earlier in the year.

The mettle and humility their players showed in the face of such a heartbreaking World Cup 'loss' – decreed even though scores remained tied after completion of a Super Over – earned them even greater admiration among their fans at home, where rugby staunchly remains the most popular sporting passion.

But Martin Snedden, the ex-NZ seamer who served a stint as CEO of New Zealand Cricket before taking up his current role on the governing body's board, fears Saturday's capitulation in the face of some uncompromising Australia fast bowling might dim some of the good achieved of late.

"We've worked really hard to get the opportunity to come back here," Snedden said of the Black Caps return to Boxing Day at the MCG.

"I think there was a period of time where our results didn't warrant Cricket Australia regarding us as a big enough drawcard to put us into the Boxing Day Test and the Sydney Test that follows.

"But we've earned that right over the past few years through sheer quality of performance and results.

"So it is a huge disappointment to us, the way the team is playing at the moment in the sense that they're not doing themselves justice.

"They've played some great cricket over a long period of time and we wanted them to shine on this stage.

"They'll fight back, and hopefully that fightback will start tomorrow, or in Sydney.

"But it's just that it's taken us so long to earn the right to get the opportunity again and we just wanted this to be a great match, but it's not quite working out that way."

As Snedden explains, it's not just the time that's elapsed between invitations to spend Boxing Day at the MCG – an event that has flourished into Australia cricket's marquee event since Chappell and Howarth's men fought out that draw in 1980 – that lent this occasion such gravitas.

It's also because cricketers across the ditch view the venues, the environment, the crowds and the opposition they must endure and master to achieve success in Australia in the same way that Australia teams see Ashes contests against their historical foes, England.

Indeed, simply walking into the MCG today filled the usually unflappable former quick – who also oversaw the delivery of the 2011 Rugby World Cup hosted by New Zealand – with a sense of awe that took him back to his days as a junior cricketer aspiring to represent his country.

"It's just the enormity of playing at the MCG for us," Snedden said when asked for his outstanding memory of the significance of that first Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in 1980.

"When we play at home, we play at small stadia in front of fairly sparse crowds and to be in a cauldron in front of huge crowds is just a really exciting thing.

"The Boxing Day Test was in its infancy when we were here in 1980, and even in 1987 (the Black Caps previous appearance) it was only just starting to grow.

"But it's just this venue – this stadium has got magic.

"We played a lot of other cricket here, with one-day internationals including the 'underarm game' that was part of that 1980 tour, and when you're young kids growing up and dreaming of playing cricket at the top level, it's the Australian stadia that really get stuck in your mind.

"For us, this is the home of cricket.

"We love coming here, we love the environment, we love the fact that it's so hard.

"You're really, really exposed in the Australian environment and if you do well in it, the satisfaction you get out of that is probably greater than any other place in the world when you do well.

"We have done pretty well at different times over the last few decades in Australia, and I know those great memories last a long, long time because to do well over here is to do well against the best."

Unfortunately, barring an event even more unforeseen and far-reaching than the underarm ball, the Black Caps will end their long-awaited return to the height of Australia summer on the wrong side of the results ledger.

After being thumped by almost 300 runs in the series opener at Perth, Williamson's men enter day four at the MCG 456 runs in deficit and needing to bat for the best part of two days – against an attack that has not allowed them to reach 175 in three previous innings – to stave off defeat.

But Chappell, who recently retired as a selector for the national men's team, echoed the words of CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts when he noted that not only should NZ resume as a regular visitor to the biggest theatre on Boxing Day, their next engagement should not be far in the future.

"I think it's very important that we, as Australians, support not only New Zealand but as many (Test nations) as we can," Chappell said.

"As our closest neighbour, I think it's very important they get to play on the big stage here on Boxing Day, in front of big crowds like on the first three days of this Test match (almost 180,000 people) and a big contingent of New Zealand supporters here for it.

"It just shows how important they (New Zealanders) see it, and I'm sure Cricket Australia will also see how important it is and have them back here as soon as possible."

