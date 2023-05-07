Shipperd confirmed as new Blues head coach

The New South Wales reinvigoration will start under Greg Shipperd with the cricketing mastermind appointed Blues head coach.

Shipperd, who has been at the helm of NSW Big Bash club the Sydney Sixers since 2015, held the role in an interim capacity for the second half of last summer after the state parted ways with Phil Jaques last November.

It will be the third state the 66-year-old will coach full-time having won five Sheffield Shield titles in 11 years coaching Tasmania (1993-94) and 12 years leading Victoria (2003-04, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2014-15), while also lifting the T20 Big Bash trophy four times with Victoria and the One-Day Cup once.

Shipperd is no stranger to silverware, posing here with Matthew Wade and the 2014-15 Sheffield Shield // Getty

Shipperd, who played 112 first-class matches for WA and Tasmania, has also led the Sixers to two KFC BBL titles in BBL|09 and BBL|10, and will again lead the club in BBL|13, and was also the inaugural coach of the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League and Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

“I have enjoyed immensely my involvement with NSW cricket over the past eight seasons," Shipperd said in a statement.

"I feel I can make a contribution to this current playing group as they embark on an exciting future.

"The NSW cricket system remains strong and enjoys a storied history of excellence. I am drawn to providing my experiences to meet the expectations of that history.”

The appointment of one of Australian cricket's most decorated and respected coaches could hardly come at a better time for the struggling Blues who just completed their worst Sheffield Shield season on record.

Shipperd has also been integral in the Sydney Sixers' recent success // Getty

NSW didn't win a game in 2022-23 (five losses and five draws) – only the second time in 130 years they have been through a Sheffield Shield season winless – and their current streak of 12 matches without a victory is their longest in the history to the competition.

The were some positive signs under Shipperd in the second half of last season as they beat Tasmania to lift themselves off the bottom of the Marsh One-Day Cup table, while they were in a strong position to beat the Tigers again in February until rain washed out the final day of their Shield clash at the SCG.

Young opener Ryan Hackney also hit his maiden first-class century, and Jack Edwards his first Shield hundred since November 2018, in their drawn final match of the season against South Australia.

And star T20 off-spinning allrounder Chris Green emerged to be one of their most important red-ball players in the absence of injured young gun Tanveer Sangha, finishing as the state's second highest wicket-taker with 20, along with 290 runs in six matches after only making his first-class debut last November.

While the future is bright for the Blues, with six of Australia's under-19 representatives this year from NSW, they will need to find greater consistency in all three facets of the game to turn their fortunes around in 2023-24.

Over the past two Shield seasons, NSW has the lowest team batting average, have taken the fewest wickets of the six states and have the lowest catch completion percentage.

Cricket NSW Head of Male Cricket, Michael Klinger, told cricket.com.au in February the task facing the new head coach would be do develop their young players into long-term first-class performers, while also reinvigorating some of their senior squad members.

"There's two areas of our squad that's been really obvious in the two years I've been here," Klinger said.

"When we're looking for a new coach, the characteristics we're looking for is someone who has got the ability or has previously done this really well, is to spark or reinvigorate careers that have stalled a little bit.

"That's happened in our group with some of our senior players.

"(The other) is develop some of our younger players at a quicker rate.

"If you look at some of our players in that level where they've come in, they've played 20 Shield games – plus or minus a few – (but) they just haven't developed at the same rate as some other guys going around the country.

"The gap of that really good group of under-19s coming through to them becoming five-plus year state cricketers is probably what we need to fix."

NSW is set to announce their playing squad for the 2023-24 season later this week.