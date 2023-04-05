Sudharsan steers Titans home as Warner’s Capitals go down

Defending champions Gujarat Titans recorded an impressive six-wicket win against Delhi Capitals thanks to a half-century from young batter Sai Sudharsan.

The 21-year-old left-hander anchored Gujarat's run chase of 4-163 with 62 not out off 48 balls while filling the injured Kane Williamson's No.3 spot.

Williamson was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his right knee while fielding during Gujarat's five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the opening game.

David Warner's Delhi faltered with the bat for the second time. They were restricted to 8-162, with Rashid Khan (3-31), Mohammed Shami (3-41) and Alzarri Joseph (2-29) striking with regular intervals.

Warner top-scored with 37 but Mitch Marsh made just four runs from as many balls, batting at No.3.

Marsh has scored just four runs in his opening two games this IPL season // BCCI-Sportzpics

"He (Sudharsan) has been batting beautifully," said Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya. "You can see the fruit of his hard work. In two years he will do something big in franchise cricket and hopefully for India."

The express pace of Anrich Nortje (2-39), playing his first game this season, briefly rattled the defending champions when the South African fast bowler clean bowled both openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, and then captain Hardik Pandya edged fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed as Gujarat lost three wickets inside the batting powerplay.

Sudharsan revived the chase by featuring in two half-century stands as he added 53 runs with Vijay Shankar (29) and then contributed a further 56 with David Miller, who made a rapid unbeaten 31 off just 16 balls as Gujarat romped home with 11 balls to spare.

The 21-year-old proved the matchwinner in Delhi // BCCI-Sportzpics

Earlier, Delhi's struggles at the top of the order continued for the second successive game with Shami getting early wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Marsh in successive overs.

Captain Warner played on to Joseph when he tried to cut the West Indies quick, who was on a hat-trick when he hurried Rilee Rossouw with another sharp short delivery first up and he was well caught by a diving Rahul Tewatia at point.

"Losing wickets in the powerplay can be a struggle," Warner said. "We have got six more games here and anticipate the swing up front. They bowled extremely well. We were in the game but Sai batted extremely well and David Miller took it away."

Rashid squeezed the runs in the middle overs with his sharp leg- breaks and googlies as Safaraz Khan laboured for 34 deliveries in making 30 before top-edging a sweep against the leg-spinner in the 17th over.

Axar Patel tried to accelerate in the death overs by smashing three sixes and two fours before falling to Shami in the last over after scoring 36 off 22 balls.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale