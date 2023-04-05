IPL 2023

Sudharsan steers Titans home as Warner’s Capitals go down

David Warner again top-scores for Delhi but it isn’t enough as his side suffer a second straight defeat to start the 2023 IPL season

AP

5 April 2023, 07:21 AM AEST

