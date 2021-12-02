Sandhu's comeback complete with homecoming deal

When pace ace Gurinder Sandhu packed up his life – first in Tasmania, and then from his family home in Sydney – and made the fateful drive north towards the Queensland border it was on the promise of no guarantees.

The then 27-year-old was off contract for the first time in his life since making his BBL and New South Wales debuts as a teenager.

The only assurance at the time – July 2020 – from Bulls coach Wade Seccombe was that club cricket performances would be noticed.

Sandhu, who had shot onto the scene at 19 and then debuted for Australia in limited overs cricket before he turned 22, had found himself de-listed from Tasmania that had pace attack boasting veterans Peter Siddle and Jackson Bird, and young quicks Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis and Gabe Bell.

But it was the fact that he was off contract with no guarantee of anything was what Sandhu says made all the difference.

"The year before (the 2020-21 season), it was my first time being off contract pretty much since I was 18 years old," the right-armer told cricket.com.au on Wednesday after signing with the Sydney Thunder for BBL|11.

"It was actually really helpful for me just to be able to go, 'OK, what do I need to do to play cricket', and kind of dumb it down and just do the things that I thought were going to help my game.

"I guess not being a part of a team or a squad, I could do it on my own time, do the things that I wanted to do.

"Putting all those things together, I really got into a good headspace and good routines that I could just stick to.

"Getting through that year just doing the things I wanted to do with a bit of help from coaches was awesome."

Sandhu, after a modest premier cricket campaign for South Brisbane last summer, was left off the Queensland contract list for 2021-22 when it was announced in May but trained with the Bulls in the pre-season as part of an Elite Development Squad program overseen by former Test quick Ryan Harris.

It has been this premier season, however, where he has starred, with the bat that is, striking two centuries for South Brisbane, including an unbeaten 107 off 161 balls to draw a match against the Northern Suburbs.

His form was strong enough to see him make his Bulls debut in Queensland's Marsh One-Day Cup in early October, and after retuning to Australian domestic cricket for the first time since November 2019 (excluding seven BBL appearances) with figures of 4-73, he has played all bar two games since.

Sandhu, who has also featured in three IPL games for the Delhi Daredevils in 2015, says it was his ability to "stay in the now" and focus on what's in front of him that has helped him block out the noise and just worry about performing for his teammates.

"It was just thinking 'OK, what does the team need from me right now? What do I need to do in this situation?'," he says.

"Instead of going, 'oh, OK, if I can take some wickets for the next few games then I might get picked up' – there was none of that, it was just 'OK, here and now, what do I need to do? How do I need to do it? OK, let's go and do this, let's execute'."

And execute he has.

Last Sunday, Sandhu became the first bowler in Australian one-day domestic cricket to take two hat-tricks when he dismissed Redbacks batters Thomas Kelly, Nathan McSweeney and Nathan McAndrew in consecutive balls.

It capped off a remarkable run of games for the kid from north-west Sydney that's seen him take eight wickets at 17.6 in the Marsh Cup, and 12 wickets at 18 in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, including a remarkable 6-57 just three days before the hat-trick.

"I had no idea about being the only person to take two until I came off and read something that someone sent to me," he said of the second hat-trick.

"It's pretty cool, amazing, things that happen along cricket journeys.

"The boys were happy for me to go for that hat-trick as well. Sometimes, depending on the game situation, you don't want to be too selfish if it can cost you a boundary or six at the same time.

"But all the boys were happy and like 'make sure you try and get this hat-trick'."

It's that environment and camaraderie that Sandhu says has helped get him to a good space where's he's enjoying his cricket, which has, ultimately, led to consistent performances this season.

"The coaches are very open, the players are open, pretty relaxed, you can talk to whoever you want, however you want, the communication is open both ways with players, coaches, and anyone.

"It's a really good place, I'm really enjoying it so far and I feel really comfortable already."

Having the ear of his good mate and Queensland captain Usman Khawaja has also helped, with the pair able to rekindle their friendship on the field.

"We've been together a lot, but we haven't played a lot of cricket together because he's been in and out of Big Bash, playing for Australia, so it's been good to rekindle that relationship on the field," Sandhu said.

"He's just a good person to bounce ideas off … and he's a great captain."

Sandhu seemed over the moon when asked about his new deal with the Thunder on Wednesday, the club he played eight seasons with until signing with the Sydney Sixers as a replacement player for BBL|10.

"It's pretty much like I'm coming back home, both with the cricket and I'm literally coming back home to Sydney," he said.

"It's an awesome feeling, two days with the boys … and then after our first few games I will (get to see family).

"Once we get back from our first two away trips, then I think I'll spend some time at home.

"I'm in a really good space, physically, mentally and emotionally … and hopefully I can bring some of that form into the Big Bash."

