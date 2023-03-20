Handscomb, Murphy named in Shield final squad

Victoria have named captain Peter Handscomb and off-spinner Todd Murphy in a 14-man squad for the Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia starting Thursday.

The Vics travel to Perth for a rematch of the 2021-22 showpiece at the WACA and have added the pair, fresh from Australia’s Test tour of India, to a squad that last week comfortably accounted for WA in their final match of the regular season.

Victory in that clash, Victoria’s fifth win on the bounce, sealed a seventh final berth in the last nine Marsh Sheffield Shield seasons.

Victoria squad vs WA: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Campbell Kellaway, Cam McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Mitch Perry, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

Handscomb and Murphy return on the back of strong individual performances in the Border-Gavaskar trophy series, which Australia lost 2-1.

Murphy grabs magnificent seven on maiden Test outing

The Victorian skipper was Australia’s fourth-highest run-scorer in the tour (145 runs at 29) which included a notable unbeaten half-century in Delhi, while Murphy snared 14 wickets in four Tests (including a seven-wicket haul) in what has been widely praised as an accomplished debut series.

Seamer Scott Boland, the third Victorian in Australia’s Test squad in India, returned home earlier than his state counterparts and made an immediate impact with the ball, taking 4-29 and 4-69 in last week’s WACA win.

Boland's superb Shield return with second four-for

Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey the side was confident of repeating the dose this week.

"To win five matches in a row to qualify is a special feat, everyone is really excited to get back over to Perth and hopefully return with the Shield," Hussey said.

"The way that the side performed last week was outstanding, the bowling group was well led by the returning Scott Boland and the way that the batting group, particularly Marcus Harris and Matt Short were able to bat through tough periods and execute plans was a credit to them.

"Beating WA is tough in any conditions but to do it over there and qualify for the final gives us great momentum heading into this week.

"It was so great to see Pete and Todd performing on the world stage, we're very fortunate to be able to call them back into our squad for the final."

Khawaja, Handscomb hit vital fifties but Ashwin makes mark

Handscomb will resume captaincy duties after Will Sutherland took control in his absence.

Last year’s final at the WACA finished in a draw, however WA were crowned winners after accruing more bonus points than Victoria throughout the match.

Prior to 2018-19, the hosting state were automatically handed the Sheffield Shield in the event of a draw, however since then the bonus point system has been used to determine the winner.

Campbell Kellaway and Matt Short seal victory for Victoria last week // Getty

Teams receive 0.01 of a bonus point for every run scored over 200 during the first 100 overs of their first innings (for example, a score of 350 after 100 overs would net 1.5 bonus points), and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket a team takes during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (i.e. 10 wickets before 100 first-innings overs elapses nets 1 point).

WA were yet to announce their squad for the final.