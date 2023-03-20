Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Handscomb, Murphy named in Shield final squad

Fresh off strong individual performances during Australia’s Test tour of India, the pair have been named in Victoria’s squad for this week’s Sheffield Shield final

David Schout

20 March 2023, 03:30 PM AEST

@david_schout

