KFC BBL|09

'Scary' rapid Rauf brings fear factor to BBL

The unheralded Pakistan pace sensation promises to tear up the Big Bash as batsmen get their first glimpse at his 150km/h thunderbolts

Dave Middleton

9 January 2020, 04:03 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo