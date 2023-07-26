Indian skipper suspended after criticising umpire

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss two international matches and has been fined 75 per cent of her match fee after breaching conduct rules with a display of anger at an umpire's decision.

In a media release on Tuesday, the ICC confirmed that Kaur, 34, received three demerit points for "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during last week's tied third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Given out caught on 14, Kaur expressed her frustration over her dismissal by smashing the wickets with her bat.

It means she will miss India's first two matches of the Asian Games in September, with the India captain fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the incident.

Kaur was fined a further 25 per cent of her match free for a separate Level 1 penalty for "public criticism" of match officials.

During her post-match chat with broadcasters, she described the umpiring in the Bangladesh series as "pathetic".

The series decider ended in a tie following an India collapse.

The ICC said Kaur admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed, due to which there will be no formal hearing.

Kaur is the first female player to be handed a Level 2 sanction since the ICC started listing code of conduct breaches publicly in 2016.