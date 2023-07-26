Bangladesh v India ODIs - Women

Indian skipper suspended after criticising umpire

Harmanpreet Kaur will miss two international matches after smashing the wickets and criticising the umpiring during India's tied ODI decider against Bangladesh

Reuters and cricket.com.au

26 July 2023, 12:54 AM AEST

