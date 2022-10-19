Weber WBBL|08

Injury forces Kaur out of WBBL|08

Last year's player of the tournament Harmanpreet Kaur won't feature for the Renegades this season after withdrawing due to a back complaint

Riley Alexander

19 October 2022, 04:30 PM AEST

