Men's Ashes 2023

Record-setting Brook shows he's more than just a slasher

Harry Brook set a new record for fewest balls to reach 1000 Test runs while also proving he has more than one gear in England's winning Headingley Ashes chase

AAP

10 July 2023, 09:07 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo