Record-setting Brook shows he's more than just a slasher

Brook, Woakes keep England alive in rollercoaster chase

Harry Brook has proven England can have a Plan B with the bat, producing one of the most mature innings of his career to keep the hosts in the Ashes.

One of three local Yorkshire lads at Headingley, Brook was the star as he helped guide England's chase of 251 with three wickets to spare.

Before the start of the series, Australia's former captain Steve Waugh was among those to question if England would have a fallback plan when under pressure from Australia.

Brook was one of the men in question, having been England's fastest scoring player in the 12 months under coach Brendon McCullum.

At no point was that clearer than on Sunday, when he became the fastest man to 1000 Test runs in terms of balls faced, bringing up the milestone off 1058 balls.

It put him ahead of New Zealand pair Colin de Grandhomme, who reached the mark from 1140 balls, and tailender Tim Southee, who had passed it from 1167 balls.

Another Bazballer, England opener Ben Duckett, sits fourth on the list with his 1000 Test run milestone, reached at Lord's, having come from 1168 balls.

The fastest in terms of innings played remains the 12 taken by both Herb Suttcliffe, in 1925, and West Indies great Everton Weekes, in 1949.

Sir Donald Bradman reached the mark in 13 innings, also bringing up the milestone at Leeds, while Brooks' 17 innings makes him joint third-fastest for England, with Gary Ballance, and behind Sutcliffe and Len Hutton.

QUICK SINGLE Revitalised Marsh sees room for only one allrounder

Brook showed he is more than just an out-and-out aggressor. He scored one run off his first nine balls, and while there were nine boundaries in the 93-ball 75, he played relatively risk-free and rotated the strike with the game on the line.

Moved back down the order to No.5 after batting first drop in the first innings, England needed 158 to win when Brook arrived at the wicket.

He then steered England to within 21 runs of victory before he was dismissed, putting on a crucial 59-run stand with Chris Woakes for the seventh wicket after Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow fell.

"I felt like they were trying to get me off strike, but I managed to put a couple of bad balls away," Brook said.

"Coming out here in front of my home crowd. The crowd is buzzing. It was a phenomenal win and sets us up an exciting series."

'Park everything': No savouring as Stokes eyes Old Trafford

Stokes also commended Brook's maturity at age 24 and in just his 10th Test, after himself being the miracle man for England at Headingley against Australia four years ago.

"The way Brooky controlled the game from ball one with the bat was amazing. He went out there and put the pressure straight back on to them," Stokes said.

England's win was also a success for their returning pair, with Mark Wood and Woakes both playing a crucial role with both bat and ball as they reduced their series deficit to 2-1.

The duo should now surely hold on to their spots for the fourth Test starting on July 19 at Old Trafford, while England must wait to see whether Ollie Robinson (back spasms) and Stokes (knee) will be able to bowl.

Questions will also be asked about whether Jonny Bairstow should hold his spot as wicketkeeper, after grassing another three chances at Headingley during a horror series with the gloves.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood