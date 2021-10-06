KFC BBL|11

England's brightest young talent bound for the Big Bash

Yorkshire's Harry Brook signs with the Hobart Hurricanes after lighting up the UK's domestic competitions in another impressive summer that drew praise from Ben Stokes and Kevin Pietersen

Dave Middleton

6 October 2021, 08:16 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo