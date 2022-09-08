England v South Africa Tests - Men

Brook handed Test debut, replaces Bairstow for decider

Captain Ben Stokes confirms the right-hander comes into the XI in place of fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow, who suffered a freak injury last week

Reuters

8 September 2022, 04:53 PM AEST

