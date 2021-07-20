West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

Aussie tormentor in line for surprise ODI recall

A surprise inclusion in the West Indies T20 side, the 12 wickets Hayden Walsh Jr collected now have him in-line for a recall to the ODI side for Wednesday's opener

Louis Cameron in Barbados

20 July 2021, 10:55 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

