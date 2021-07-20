Aussie tormentor in line for surprise ODI recall

Australia might have thought they had seen the last of Hayden Walsh Jr on their tour of the Caribbean, but West Indies captain Kieron Pollard revealed the leg-spinner is in line to play in the upcoming one-dayers despite not being in their original squad.

Two weeks ago when the Windies named a 15-man ODI squad without Walsh for the three-game series in Barbados, the 29-year-old had not played international cricket in more than a year.

But having since made a stunning return that saw him named player of the T20 series in a 4-1 win over the Aussies for taking 12 wickets at 11.66, with an economy rate of seven, Walsh could now earn a recall for the first ODI beginning Wednesday morning (4.30am AEST, Fox Cricket & Kayo).

The Australians have admitted they had not sufficiently prepared for the former USA player who still has photos of himself bowling in the nets to Australia's one-day squad saved on his phone from two years ago.

"It's something we're looking at and spoken about," Pollard told reporters on Monday afternoon. "We'll see. We have a squad here of 16 guys and we'll see what happens come tomorrow.

"He has done well against (Australia) in the T20 series. It's a matter of us trying to find space and opportunity for him.

"It's great that Hayden could do well, he's a very, very hard-working individual. I don't think there was anything more special than him getting that man of the series award.

"The work he has done behind the scenes has been tremendous and guys see how bad he wanted it.

"Let's see what happens in the ODI series. We have a squad, he was not initially in the squad, but being a part of our bubble and being here, you never know what could happen tomorrow."

The impact of Walsh's slow wrist-spin on Australia in the T20s is difficult to overstate.

All 12 of his wickets were recognised top-seven batters, with captain Aaron Finch falling victim three times in five games while Mitch Marsh, the visitors' best player in the series, was out to him twice.

Alex Carey, who was confirmed as Australia's captain for the first ODI after Finch was unable to recover from a knee injury, hinted Walsh had been targeted by the Aussies.

"Coming over to new conditions, he obviously played a really big role," said Carey.

"In T20 cricket you still have to score and at times who you think you can target can produce wickets.

"If he plays in the one-day series then great, we've seen him bowl now. I don't think we were under-prepared (in the T20s) but he did some damage. Come tomorrow if he walks out there we do know what we are facing."

Pollard was coy on his own chances of playing in the series after he missed the entire T20 campaign due to a hamstring complaint.

If he were to miss, it would leave both sides without their regular skippers.

Nicholas Pooran stood in for Pollard during the T20s but Shai Hope, the ODI vice-captain, would take over if Pollard is not right to play.

"I'm alive and well," said Pollard. "I'm doing the necessary training and protocols in terms of preparing to play.

"I've got one more day in terms of preparation before the series starts tomorrow. Let's see."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (vc for ODIs), Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc for T20Is), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

T20 series: West Indies won 4-1

(all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: West Indies won by six wickets

Fourth T20: Australia won by four runs

Fifth T20: West Indies won by 16 runs

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.