Graham out for Aussies, uncapped Flintoff called up

Heather Graham has been ruled out of Australia's three-game ODI series against Ireland due to a calf strain, with uncapped Victoria allrounder Tess Flintoff joining the one-day squad as her replacement.

Graham was added to the Australian squad for the ODI leg of the Ashes and remained for the current tour of Ireland as a replacement for Megan Schutt, who returned home after the multi-format tour of England.

But the Tasmanian allrounder will be denied the chance to play her first ODI since 2019 after sustaining the injury to her right calf at the end of the Ashes.

Graham has also been ruled out of The Hundred, where she was due to play for Northern Superchargers.

"Graham will remain with the Australian team in Ireland to commence her rehabilitation before returning to Australia to continue this with Cricket Tasmania," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Flintoff was in the United Kingdom for Australia A's six-game white-ball series against England A which ended at the start of the month.

The 20-year-old then headed to Europe for a holiday with teammate Nicole Faltum before she received the call to join Australia in Dublin.

Australia are likely to make several changes to the XI that went down to England by 69 runs (DLS) in the final Ashes ODI in Taunton last Tuesday.

The tourists fielded a four-strong spin attack in the final two Ashes ODIs as they attempted to thwart an England batting line-up that was thriving against pace.

Overcast conditions are expected in Dublin and plenty of rain has fallen in the past week, opening the door for speedster Darcie Brown to return to the XI, while former Ireland quick Kim Garth could replace Schutt.

Grace Harris, who last played an ODI in 2016, is the other option to come in alongside Flintoff after sitting on the sidelines through the Ashes one-dayers.

The majority of Australia's 14-player squad will return home – or head off to Europe for a well-deserved break – following the third ODI against Ireland on Friday.

Just five will appear in this edition of The Hundred: Alyssa Healy, Georgia Wareham (both Northern Superchargers), Ellyse Perry (Birmingham Phoenix), Grace Harris (London Spirit) and Alana King (Trent Rockets).

Non-Ashes squad Aussies Erin Burns (Birmingham), Laura Harris (Welsh Fire), Maitlan Brown (Southern Brave) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (Manchester Originals) will also take part.

Georgia Redmayne was due to play for London Spirit but pulled out earlier this month as she continues her recovery from an Achilles injury, and was replaced by India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: July 23 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 25 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.