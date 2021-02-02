Graham hopes state switch helps relaunch Aussie push

Allrounder Heather Graham hopes a new state, a clean slate and a fresh start will give her the best chance of forcing her way back into the sights of national selectors.

Graham will make her debut for Tasmania against the ACT Meteors in Canberra on Wednesday, a long-awaited return to the one-day game after multiple delays to the start of the domestic 50-over season.

While the 24-year-old’s move from Western Australia after nine seasons was primarily made for personal reasons – to join her partner Tigers wicketkeeper Emily Smith in Hobart – Graham also has her sights set on recapturing the form that saw her named the 2018-19 Domestic Player of the Year.

Domestic Player of the Year: Heather Graham

Graham’s breakout year with bat and ball in 2018-19 across the WNCL and Rebel WBBL – which saw her top the wickets tally in the WBBL and the runs table in the WNCL – led to an international debut in October 2019.

But since that sole ODI appearance against Sri Lanka at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field, Graham has been unable to reach the same heights, falling out of favour with national selectors.

Western Australia celebrated their maiden WNCL title in February last year, but Graham’s output with the bat across seven matches was limited to 43 runs, a marked difference to the competition-best 294 at 49 she scored the previous season.

"The last summer was pretty disappointing," Graham told cricket.com.au ahead of her departure for Canberra.

"But hopefully I can get some runs on the board for Tassie and be able to back it up with the ball as well and be that complete allrounder that I need to be.

"Last season was pretty full on, it’s been really nice and refreshing coming away to a new place where you don’t really know anyone or anything and just having to spread your wings a little bit.

"It’s been a long time coming and the pre-season has felt like it’s gone forever… there’s been a good reason why and I’m really buzzing to get to the ACT and finally get out on the field."

After a long season working with new coach Salliann Beams in Tasmania, where the Tigers’ preparation was largely unaffected by COVID19 restrictions, Graham is ready to make the most of that fresh start.

"I’ve spent a lot more time hitting balls this season, which is also due to COVID and having a longer pre-season, but the time and effort Salliann and Dan Marsh put into the program is unbelievable.

"We get so much practice and so much time on task… hopefully we can go out and show everyone what we’ve got, because it’s been a hell of a pre-season."

Beams confirmed last week that Graham would occupy the No.4 slot in Tasmania’s batting order, where she’ll form a strong, new-look line-up also featuring New Zealand opener Rachel Priest, Australia allrounder Nicola Carey and NSW batter Naomi Stalenberg.

While adamant her primary interest lay in helping Tasmania improve on a poor 2019-20 WNCL campaign, Graham also hopes she can make a case for a return to national colours, with an ODI World Cup looming in early 2022.

"I think it’s everyone’s ambition to be able to play for Australia," she said. "I’ve had a sniff of it now and hopefully I can put the performances out there, more for the team than anything, and hopefully I can find a way for me to get back into the squad."