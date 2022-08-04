Blow for England as Knight ruled out of Games, Hundred

England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games without playing a match after failing to recover from a hip problem.

The news is a blow to England who could meet Australia in either the upcoming semi-finals or final.

Knight suffered the injury during the Twenty20 opener in England's multi-format series against South Africa in recent weeks, and had an injection before the Games to try to soothe the troubled area.

Knight (on phone) with teammates at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony // Getty

However an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson has confirmed the issue has "failed to settle down as expected" and Knight is now facing an extended period on the sidelines.

It was initially thought England would be able to send for a replacement player but Games regulations mean they will compete now with a 14-strong squad.

Nat Sciver will continue to lead the side in her absence.

England play New Zealand in their final group match on Thursday, with the loser meeting Australia in the last four and the winner going into the other semi-final against India.

Not only is Knight out of the Games, where cricket is making its first appearance in 24 years, a line has also been drawn through her name this season for the women's Hundred

She was due to lead London Spirit in the competition, which starts next week.

2022 Commonwealth Games

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

July 29: Australia beat India by three wickets

July 31: Australia beat Barbados by nine wickets

August 3: Australia beat Pakistan by 44 runs

Semi-finals: August 6, 11am local (8pm AEST) and 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)

All matches played at Edgbaston Stadium