Commonwealth Games 2022

Blow for England as Knight ruled out of Games, Hundred

The England skipper has failed to overcome a hip injury suffered in the multi-format series against South Africa

PA

4 August 2022, 02:19 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo