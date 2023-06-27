Women's Ashes - Test

Knight insists England still in Ashes hunt with white-ball shift

The multi-format points series mean Australia need two more wins to retain the Ashes, while England must win five of the remaining six white-ball games

AAP

27 June 2023, 07:07 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo